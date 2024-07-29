New Haven Design Co. Celebrates Milestone Project in Raleigh’s Glenwood South
New Haven Design Co., a distinguished women-owned construction firm based in Raleigh, is thrilled to announce the its latest project: the new family-owned restaurant located at 510 Glenwood Avenue. This exciting venture adds a fresh, innovative space to Raleigh’s vibrant Glenwood South neighborhood.
Raleigh, NC, July 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- New Haven Design Co., a distinguished women-owned construction firm based in Raleigh, is thrilled to announce its latest project: the new family-owned restaurant located at 510 Glenwood Avenue. This exciting venture adds a fresh, innovative space to Raleigh’s vibrant Glenwood South neighborhood.
Founded by visionary entrepreneurs dedicated to transforming the local construction landscape, New Haven Design Co. has earned a reputation for excellence and creativity. Specializing in residential and commercial design & construction across the Triangle area, the firm combines expert craftsmanship with a commitment to client satisfaction.
The new restaurant at 510 Glenwood Avenue represents a significant achievement for New Haven Design Co. and for the local community. Designed to reflect a contemporary aesthetic while preserving the area’s unique charm, the restaurant promises to be a popular new destination for both locals and visitors.
“We are incredibly proud to unveil this project, which embodies the core values and innovative spirit of New Haven Design Co.,” said Julianna Thomsen, Founder and CEO of New Haven Design Co. “It’s been a rewarding experience working on a project that not only contributes to the vibrant atmosphere of Glenwood South but also highlights the talent and dedication of our team.”
New Haven Design Co. is committed to setting new standards in the construction industry by emphasizing quality, creativity, and sustainability. Their recent project at 510 Glenwood Avenue exemplifies these values, offering a dynamic space designed to enhance the local restaurant scene.
As a locally-owned and operated business, New Haven Design Co. takes pride in fostering strong community ties and contributing to the economic growth of the Triangle area. With this latest project, the company continues to demonstrate its capability to deliver outstanding results and make a positive impact on the community.
For more information about New Haven Design Co. and their upcoming projects, please visit www.newhavendesignco.com or contact them at info@newhavendesignco.com or 919-244-2712.
About New Haven Design Co.:
New Haven Design Co. is a premier women-owned construction company based in Raleigh, NC. Serving the Triangle area, the firm is known for its innovative approach to both residential and commercial construction projects. With a commitment to excellence, sustainability, and community engagement, New Haven Design Co. is dedicated to creating spaces that inspire and enrich the local environment.
Contact
Julianna Thomsen
919-244-2712
www.newhavendesignco.com
