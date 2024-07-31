Central PA Distillery Gains Success with New Delicious Canned Cocktails

Mason Dixon Distillery in Gettysburg has released a variety of delicious new Ready To Drink Canned Cocktails, using their own distilled Spirits. These cocktails are only 8% alcohol, making them a refreshing choice for picnics, parties, and fun events. The flavors available are Iced Tea & Lemonade, Bourbon & Ginger Ale, Jalapeno Mule, Strawberry Bees Knees, Lavender Lemonade, and Transfusion. For wholesale inquiries or more information, contact Yianni Barakos at Mason Dixon Distillery.