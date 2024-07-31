Central PA Distillery Gains Success with New Delicious Canned Cocktails
Mason Dixon Distillery in Gettysburg has released a variety of delicious new Ready To Drink Canned Cocktails, using their own distilled Spirits. These cocktails are only 8% alcohol, making them a refreshing choice for picnics, parties, and fun events. The flavors available are Iced Tea & Lemonade, Bourbon & Ginger Ale, Jalapeno Mule, Strawberry Bees Knees, Lavender Lemonade, and Transfusion. For wholesale inquiries or more information, contact Yianni Barakos at Mason Dixon Distillery.
Owner Yianni Barakos stated, "The response to our new canned cocktails has been beyond our expectations. We are so excited to bring these new products to our customers." These Canned Cocktails are available at Mason Dixon Restaurant and Distillery at 331 E. Water St, Gettysburg PA, at public events and festivals that Mason Dixon Distillery is attending, at our retail partners, and can be purchased online at https://masondixondistillery.shop/products/canned-cocktail-4-packs
Barakos states that future plans for the Canned Cocktail line include partnering with retail stores, golf courses, brewpubs, and introducing more flavors. For wholesale inquiries or more information, contact Yianni Barakos at masondixondistillery@gmail.com
