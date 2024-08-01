PurpleTV Launches Political TV Channel Over Mar-a-Lago and West Palm Beach
PurpleTV has launched a political programming channel over West Palm Beach including Mar-a-Lago. Purple is where blue meets red.
West Palm Beach, FL, August 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- PurpleTV, a center-progressive political channel whose tagline is “Where Blue meets Red. And Red meets Blue,” has launched on Channel 19.1 on TV Station WBWP, with coverage over Mar a Lago and Palm Beach County in Florida. It will expand to other states and markets over the coming weeks.
"A Manhattan court has decided that Donald Trump is a perp. We're hoping to make him a little purpler," said PurpleTV CEO Matthew Davidge.
With news and opinion from David Pakman, and commentary from Civic Media in Wisconsin, PurpleTV aims to be fair and balanced.
"President Trump may not tune-in but we'll be bathing him every day in a politically-balanced broadcast signal,” said Davidge. “Wouldn't it be great if we were all a little more purple?"
Not a conventional TV watching experience, PurpleTV more closely resembles an internet feed or social media stream and is a place for viewers to perch briefly during commercial breaks on other channels. Viewing is designed to be measured in seconds, not minutes.
PurpleTV launched in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on June 27, before the Republican National Convention, and in Columbus, Ohio on July 23. PurpleTV’s West Palm Beach signal will reach 184,000 out of 525,000 TV households in the West Palm Beach market.
Tune In and Engage
Watch PurpleTV nightly from 7pm to 11pm on Channel 19.1 on WBWP or stream live at PurpleTV.com/live. Connect with PurpleTV on Facebook @WatchPurpleTV, Instagram @WatchPurpleTV, and X @WatchPurpleTV.
Contact
Ken Switzer
Director of Marketing and Communications
kswitzer@purpletv.com
202-990-1275
