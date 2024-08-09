Parissa Eliassian Named Woman of the Month for July 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Roslyn, NY, August 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Parissa Eliassian of Roslyn, New York, has been named P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Woman of the Month for July 2024 for her contributions and achievements in the real estate industry.
About Parissa Eliassian
Parissa Eliassian is a Realtor with Douglas Elliman Real Estate on Long Island, New York. She specializes in new construction and luxury homes, and excels in establishing personal connections with clientele, actualizing their dreams of homeownership. With her adept marketing skills on social media, she captures and influences online buyers and sellers and uses her skills in attentive listening, strategic negotiation, and empathetic communication to make their real estate dreams a reality.
“I believe in the power of homeownership and the importance of finding the right space to build your life," said Eliassian. “I am dedicated to helping my clients achieve their real estate goals, whether they are buying, selling, or investing.”
Eliassian entered the real estate industry over 20 years ago working for a distinguished luxury builder based in Roslyn, before obtaining her license as a real estate salesperson. Leveraging her expertise in home design and construction, coupled with her early education in psychology and counseling, she has earned a reputation for deeply understanding the desires of buyers and sellers. Throughout her career, she has received numerous awards for her excellence in real estate, including the Gold Award, the Leading Edge Award, and recognition as one of the top 500 agents on Long Island. She has set sales records in Mineola and East Williston and consistently ranks among the top producers in Long Island sales and rentals.
Eliassian earned her bachelor's degree in psychology from Queens College and her master’s degree in counseling psychology from Long Island University. She holds several qualifications, including Certified Buyer Representative (CBR), Commercial and Investment Real Estate (CIREC), Seniors Real Estate Specialist (SRES), and Short Sales & Foreclosure Resource (SFR). Eliassian is fluent in English, Farsi, and Persian.
A native of Forest Hills, Queens, Parissa has lived on Long Island for 35 years. She is married with four children. In her spare time, she is committed to giving back to her community and volunteers frequently.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R. - Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring professional women. Our mission is to provide a network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other. Through our services and collaborations, our members can gain recognition and exposure, as well as learn from those who have already achieved success.
