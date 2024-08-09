Breakr Revolutionizes Influencer Marketing, Saving Brands 40% in Marketing Costs and Launches New Features

CEO and Co-Founder Anthony Brown and CTO and President Ameer Brown of the Nas-backed platform Breakr has raised over $9 million. This dynamic sibling duo has redefined the intersection of music, technology, and culture. Breakr is not just a platform; it’s a revolutionary ecosystem that empowers artists, labels, brands, and creators to collaborate and shape the future of culture. Their innovative approach eliminates the traditional financial barriers associated with marketing technology.