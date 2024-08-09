Breakr Revolutionizes Influencer Marketing, Saving Brands 40% in Marketing Costs and Launches New Features
CEO and Co-Founder Anthony Brown and CTO and President Ameer Brown of the Nas-backed platform Breakr has raised over $9 million. This dynamic sibling duo has redefined the intersection of music, technology, and culture. Breakr is not just a platform; it’s a revolutionary ecosystem that empowers artists, labels, brands, and creators to collaborate and shape the future of culture. Their innovative approach eliminates the traditional financial barriers associated with marketing technology.
Atlanta, GA, August 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Breakr, the trailblazing marketing platform, is proud to announce its groundbreaking solution that is transforming the entire industry. By providing cutting-edge software completely free of traditional monthly fees and relying on small transactional revenues, Breakr is enabling artists and companies to save up to 40 percent on their marketing budgets. Breakr's innovative approach eliminates financial barriers, allowing users to access high-caliber marketing technology without the burden of recurring costs. This strategy has led to widespread adoption across all levels of the music industry, from major labels, small and midsize businesses, and independent artists. Breakr's platform offers a comprehensive suite of creator marketing infrastructure designed to maximize reach and engagement, primarily driven by global search and discovery at the consumer level. Users can leverage these tools to create and manage campaigns, track performance metrics, and collaborate with creators, all without the worry of monthly software expenses.
Watch Breakr: https://youtu.be/QeVTtA1HBXw?si=jVI2JdmAkins3rH5
Key Features and Benefits:
- Cost Efficiency: Breakr users report an average savings of 40% on their marketing budgets, thanks to the platform's patented transactional revenue model.
- No Monthly Fees: By removing traditional software fees, Breakr ensures that its powerful tools are accessible to all, regardless of budget.
- Success-Based Revenue Model: Breakr only earns when its clients and creators succeed, aligning the platform’s interests with those of its users.
- Advanced Marketing Tools: Users gain access to ultramodern technology that enhances their marketing efforts, driving engagement and growth.
- Industry-Wide Adoption: The removal of financial barriers has led to a mass proliferation of Breakr’s technology, revolutionizing marketing strategies across the music industry.
- Contractual Obligation: No procurement or contracts needed.
- Tracking: All agency campaigns can be uploaded directly and they will receive complementary internal enterprise tracking, allowing labels and brands to look back at past effectiveness, and consolidate all data into one centralized place.
- New Feature Launch: Breakr's latest features include exportable real-time white label metrics reports for management and key stakeholders (with streaming data included), label level wallet distribution across artists and brands, CRM save feature enhancements, and label-side search modifications, providing even more value and capabilities to users.
- AI: Breakr has partnered with Shaped.ai to develop unique creator recommendation models tailored for each of their clients, leveraging zero-party, first-party, and third-party data. This collaboration enhances the platform's ability to deliver highly personalized and effective marketing campaigns. It gets smarter every time a client clicks a button, unlike all other platforms in the space.
- White Label API: Breakr was built on an extendable API, enabling them to deliver a seamless first-party experience for the Breakr app. This robust architecture also allows Breakr to create powerful white-labeled and API solutions for third parties eager to leverage its proprietary core technologies.
"Breakr is dedicated to democratizing access to high-quality marketing tools," said Tony Brown, CEO and Co-Founder at Breakr. "Our mission is to support artists and companies by reducing costs and sharing in their success. We believe this approach not only fosters innovation, but also drives growth and creativity within the industry."
Ameer Brown, CTO and Co-Founder, states, "At Breakr, we're demystifying the agency black box by offering powerful, cost-effective tools that amplify reach and engagement. Our platform creates cost efficiencies for buyers and ensures creators get paid more, empowering users to connect with creators globally, manage campaigns effortlessly, and track success without any monthly fees."
For more information about Breakr and to start saving on your marketing budget today, visit www.musicbreakr.com.
About Breakr
Breakr is not just a platform; it's an evolution—a dynamic ecosystem that brings together artists, labels, brands, and creators to collectively shape culture. Breakr, the brainchild of siblings Anthony Brown (CEO and Founder) and Ameer Brown (CTO and Co-Founder) believes in the power of collaboration to drive meaningful change and amplify voices that deserve to be heard. Breakr’s mission is simple yet profound; to enable direct-to-creator relationships at scale and empower labels and brands to move at the speed of culture while ensuring that creators are fairly compensated for their contributions. In a rapidly evolving digital landscape, Breakr serves as a catalyst for innovation, creativity, and authentic connection.
At the heart of Breakr's ethos is the belief that every voice matters and deserves to be elevated. By fostering direct relationships between creators and supporting entities, Breakr empowers individuals to make their mark on culture, one collaboration at a time. Through our platform, artists have the opportunity to forge meaningful partnerships with labels and brands, amplifying their reach and impact in the digital sphere. From launching new products to promoting groundbreaking music releases, Breakr facilitates seamless collaborations that resonate with audiences and drive cultural conversations, and most importantly, conversions.
Breakr’s impact extends beyond transactions; it's rooted in a commitment to fairness, transparency, and empowerment. By ensuring that creators are paid fairly for their contributions, Breakr is not only shaping culture but also reshaping industry norms and standards. Breakr is a community united by a shared vision of collective collaboration and cultural evolution. Breakr is on a journey to continue to empower voices, drive change, and shape the future of culture, together.
Contact
Meme AgencyContact
Tu Love
770-765-2470
www.thememeagency.com
