Nation's Top Business Leaders and CEOs Serving as 2024 Ubben Fellow Hosts
New York, NY, August 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Posse Foundation, a nonprofit organization that partners with select colleges to provide student scholarships and leadership training, today unveiled the CEOs and business leaders selected as hosts and mentors of the 2024 cohort of Jeff Ubben Posse Fellows this summer. They include California Senator Laphonza Butler, Clearlake Capital Co-Founder and Managing Partner José E. Feliciano, Hospital for Special Surgery CEO Dr. Bryan Kelly, Moody’s Corporation CEO Robert Fauber, and National Geographic Society CEO Jill Tiefenthaler.
The Jeff Ubben Posse Fellows Program provides unique mentorship opportunities for high-achieving college students. Fellows receive a generous stipend and a summer internship with a leader in one of the following industries: arts, media, entertainment, STEM, law, government, education, nonprofit, business and finance.
The 2024 Jeff Ubben Posse Fellows are Posse Scholars in their second year of college who have demonstrated strong academic performance and show exceptional promise as leaders. Their summer mentorship pairings are:
Momoreoluwa Del-Davidson (University of Virginia) from Posse Houston
with California Senator Laphonza Butler
Sofia Hegstrom (Colby College) from Posse Houston
with National Geographic Society CEO Jill Tiefenthaler
Tyler Reed (Middlebury College) from Posse Chicago
with Moody’s Corporation CEO Robert Fauber
John Saleeb (Northwestern University) from Posse Los Angeles
with Hospital for Special Surgery CEO Dr. Bryan Kelly
Vincent Vergara (Pepperdine University) from Posse Los Angeles
with Clearlake Capital Co-Founder & Managing Partner José E. Feliciano
The Posse Foundation launched the Jeff Ubben Fellows Program in 2017 in recognition of then ValueAct Capital CEO Jeff Ubben, who served as Posse’s board chair from 2007 to 2016. During his tenure, Ubben helped the organization establish 47 new college and university partnerships, double the number of recruitment cities, and build assets of nearly $80 million.
Previous hosts have included the late U.S. Congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis, Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky, The Office of the California Governor Gavin Newsom, AMC Networks CEO Josh Sapan, Cleveland Cavaliers, Rocket Mortgage Field House and Rock Entertainment Group CEO Nic Barlage, Deloitte US CEO Joe Ucuzoglu, Pfizer Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla, Travelers CEO Alan Schnitzer and Eli Lilly and Company Chairman, CEO David Ricks.
About The Posse Foundation
Since 1989, The Posse Foundation has identified, recruited and trained more than 13,000 public high school students with extraordinary leadership and academic potential. These students—many of whom might have been overlooked by traditional college selection processes—have received more than $2.24 billion in full-tuition leadership scholarships from Posse’s partner colleges since the program’s inception. Posse extends to these students the opportunity to pursue personal and academic excellence by placing them in supportive, multicultural teams—Posses—of 10 students. Posse Scholars persist and graduate at a rate of 90 percent and make a visible difference on campus and throughout their professional careers.
For more about The Posse Foundation, visit www.possefoundation.org.
About The Posse Foundation
Since 1989, The Posse Foundation has identified, recruited and trained more than 13,000 public high school students with extraordinary leadership and academic potential. These students—many of whom might have been overlooked by traditional college selection processes—have received more than $2.24 billion in full-tuition leadership scholarships from Posse’s partner colleges since the program’s inception. Posse extends to these students the opportunity to pursue personal and academic excellence by placing them in supportive, multicultural teams—Posses—of 10 students. Posse Scholars persist and graduate at a rate of 90 percent and make a visible difference on campus and throughout their professional careers.
For more about The Posse Foundation, visit www.possefoundation.org.
