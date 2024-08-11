Epic Adventure Novel Imagines Life Before "The Great Gatsby"
Providence, RI, August 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Neck Road Productions, a media entertainment company located outside of Newport RI, is thrilled to announce the publication of Gatsby’s Rival by Richard Guimond. An early review describes the novel as an epic adventure that imagines life before F. Scott Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby. In Guimond’s novel, a culture clash ignites a rivalry in the Roaring Twenties between Jay Gatsby and fisherman turned rum-runner, Joseph Bucolo, aka Foggy Joe. The two men vie to win control over the illicit liquor trade on Rhode Island’s Narragansett Bay.
Author, Richard Guimond, of South Tiverton, RI, a bucolic seaside community of Newport County, said, "The initial inspiration for this book began as I listened to the local old-timers relaying historic exploits passed down to them by others - like legends that can have a life of their own - changing every time it’s retold. Intrigued, I was determined not to let these stories disappear into history’s dusty attic. Foggy Joe and his Swamp Yankee crew traded in their fishing gear and went down to the sea to smuggle booze and keep their community happy and prosperous. During those same wild years of rum-running, an equally interesting mystery surrounded the fictitious bootlegger, Jay Gatsby. As The Great Gatsby entered the public domain, I had an opportunity to bring two formidable characters together, and the die was cast - thus, Gatsby’s Rival was born.”
The novel takes readers on a thrilling journey through the Prohibition era of the early 1920s, offering a fresh perspective on the iconic character, Jay Gatsby. Unlike Fitzgerald, Guimond doesn't leave Gatsby shrouded in mystery but instead provides insights into Gatsby’s heart and mind.
Richard Guimond is no stranger to the sea. He began his fishing career at the early age of 13, parlaying his small wooden skiff, into 100-foot offshore lobster vessels, working on the Virgin Continental Shelf. During his time on the high seas, he experienced conflicts with competing foreign fleets, stormy weather, cranky crews, and winter nor’easters. A number of his novels and screenplays capture these incredible adventures. Guimond is an award-winning screenwriter and novelist. Gatsby’s Rival is his latest novel.
About Neck Road Productions:
Neck Road Productions engages in all facets of the media, focusing on fiction print, screenplay development, and streaming adaptations.
