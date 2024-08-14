BB Denson Releases Recording of Eight Politicians and Activists from Houston Singing the Race is On - a Derivative of Glenn Frey's "The Heat is On"
A group of eight politicians and activists in Houston got together the evening of July 16th and did something none of them had done in years, if ever. They recorded a song. The song is called The Race is On and the group is called BB Denson RED. You might recognize the voices of Cactus Jack Cagle (former Harris County Commissioner) and Caroline Kane (currently running for Congress). BB Denson released the song on August 8th, as a follow-up to her first single, Biden Blues (Remix) by BB Denson.
Houston, TX, August 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- A group of eight politicians and activists in Houston got together the evening of July 16th and did something none of them had done in years, if ever. They recorded a song. The song is called The Race is On. Cactus Jack Cagle (former Harris County Commissioner) and Caroline Kane (currently running for Congress) were two of the singers. Lyrics and lead vocals are by BB Denson. Houston area activists that also sang were Nick Kornuta, Ginger Howell, Linda Jordan, Barbara Willborn and Joe Stephens. The song was released on August 8th.
The group is called BB Denson RED. There is a dual purpose to the group's name having the word RED in it. For one thing, all the performers are conservative. Also, as BB said, "I am now retired. I always loved the movie RED (Retired Extremely Dangerous), although, I promise I am not doing anything more dangerous than singing".
The Race is On is meant to be a Get Out The Vote (GOTV) song. You will hear several campaign slogans. It is a follow up to BB Denson's first single, Biden Blues (Remix). Both songs were produced by Houston producer, Joey Garsa of Full Measure Productions.
The song is a derivative of Glenn Frey's The Heat is On. It is distributed by Distrokid and here is the distrokid landing page where you can find links to it on iTunes, Spotify, etc. It is available everywhere music is distributed.
For more info on BB Denson or to contact her, go to BBDenson.com.
Lyrics to The Race is On are as follows:
"The Race is on, We are prepped, Promises Made,
Promises Kept, Hope to Higher Ground, Jobs not mobs,
Shots fired loose, It’s Time for Truth, And The Race is on
Oh-wo-ho Oh-wo-ho, Major mass migration –
Who’s been looking out for you? Oh-wo-ho Oh-wo-ho
Tell me did you steal it? Tell me did you steal it?
Tell me did you steal it? The Race is on - The Race is on - The Race is on - Oh we can’t be beat - The Race is on
Oh-wo-ho Oh-wo-ho - Major mass migration Who’s been looking out for you?
Oh-wo-ho Oh-wo-ho - Tell me did you steal it? Tell me did you steal it? Tell me did you steal it?
The Race is on - The Race is on - The Race is on - We can’t be beat - The Race is on
Anybody - Any time - Any place - Never surrender - Never mind your race
We will swamp the vote - Too Big to Rig - It’s the antidote - Now it’s up to you - Cause The Race is on
Oh-wo-ho Oh-wo-ho - Who could take a bullet? Who would take a shot for you?
Oh-wo-ho Oh-wo-ho - Tell me we can win it! Tell me we can win it! Tell me we can win it!
The Race is on - The Race is on - The Race is on - Oh we can’t be beat
The Race is on - Who could take a bullet? The Race is on - The Race is on Win – Win – Win!
We can’t be beat! Make America Great again! The Race is on The Race is on!"
Lyrics to Biden Blues (Remix) are as follows:
I'm gonna raise a fuss, I'm gonna raise a holler
Inflation's so high, it's hard to save a dollar
Well, I called my senator and he said, "Yes!
Everything's so bad, you gotta re-elect us"
Green New Deal's a scam it's true
Gotta find a cure for the Biden Blues
Just the left can protest, per the media
We've always been at war with Eurasia
Well, I can't get to work, battery's dead
Can't use gas, climate change they said
Green New Deal's a scam it's true
Gotta find a cure for the Biden Blues
Liar in Chief's always on vacation
We can't trust WHO or the United Nations
Well I called my Rep - he said quote
Might go to jail if you don't act woke
Green New Deal's a scam it's true
Gotta find a cure for the Biden Blues
https://x.com/BB_Denson
https://www.facebook.com/BBDenson
https://www.linkedin.com/in/barbarabdenson/
https://www.instagram.com/bb_denson/
