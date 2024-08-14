BB Denson Releases Recording of Eight Politicians and Activists from Houston Singing the Race is On - a Derivative of Glenn Frey's "The Heat is On"

A group of eight politicians and activists in Houston got together the evening of July 16th and did something none of them had done in years, if ever. They recorded a song. The song is called The Race is On and the group is called BB Denson RED. You might recognize the voices of Cactus Jack Cagle (former Harris County Commissioner) and Caroline Kane (currently running for Congress). BB Denson released the song on August 8th, as a follow-up to her first single, Biden Blues (Remix) by BB Denson.