Japanese Global Digital Marketing Powerhouse The Digital X Join Forces with Sweden’s Premier Digital Solutions Company Frostlight to Revolutionise Industry Offerings

JP-EU Global Digital Marketing Partnership: Supporting Business Growth for Japanese Companies in Europe and European Companies in Japan. The Digital X LLC (hereinafter The Digital X) is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Frostlight Solutions AB (hereinafter Frostlight) – a Swedish web and mobile development company based in Stockholm.