Japanese Global Digital Marketing Powerhouse The Digital X Join Forces with Sweden’s Premier Digital Solutions Company Frostlight to Revolutionise Industry Offerings
JP-EU Global Digital Marketing Partnership: Supporting Business Growth for Japanese Companies in Europe and European Companies in Japan. The Digital X LLC (hereinafter The Digital X) is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Frostlight Solutions AB (hereinafter Frostlight) – a Swedish web and mobile development company based in Stockholm.
Tokyo, Japan, August 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Background and Purpose of the Alliance
The Digital X is a multilingual consulting firm based in Japan, dedicated to driving global growth through digital strategies. Specialising in providing digital and growth marketing support, the company assists domestic companies expanding overseas and foreign companies entering the Japanese market. With extensive experience in global environments and a diverse team, The Digital X is committed to fostering business growth for its clients.
Founded in 2011 in Sweden, Frostlight is a Stockholm-based digital solutions company composed of experienced developers, designers, web experts, and business consultants. With over 13 years of global experience, Frostlight supports projects ranging from startups to large international corporations, building cutting-edge products and services that positively impact the market.
This partnership is driven by the rapid evolution of digital marketing and the increasing demand for these services globally. By leveraging their respective strengths, both companies aim to respond quickly and accurately to client needs, thereby enhancing competitiveness in the market.
Planned Initiatives
Market Expansion and Customer Base Enhancement: Through the networks of both companies, Frostlight and The Digital X will support Japanese companies entering the European market and enhance value for existing customers. This support includes localisation assistance, market research in Europe, localisation strategy formulation, and the establishment of local partnerships. Additionally, the companies will provide similar support for European businesses entering the Japanese market.
Service Planning and Development: By combining their expertise and resources, Frostlight and The Digital X will deliver innovative services and solutions to their clients.
"We are excited to expand our service area to Europe through our partnership with Frostlight. This collaboration allows us to offer global digital marketing solutions to a wider range of companies. We look forward to maximising the strengths of both companies through future joint projects to support our clients' success," Kazuya Naraoka, CEO of The Digital X, stated.
"Our partnership with The Digital X is highly significant. It will accelerate our entry into the Japanese market while integrating their digital marketing expertise to further enhance the quality of our solutions," Kristoffer Kriss, CEO of Frostlight, added.
Core services of The Digital X
Global Digital Marketing Support: The Digital X crafts-plus-implements B2B and B2C digital marketing strategies tailored to various countries and regions, maximising the impact and results of its initiatives.
Cross-Border E-Commerce (EC) Support: Drawing on its hands-on experience and expertise from operating its own e-commerce shop, The Digital X provides end-to-end support – from entering various markets and expanding sales to multilingual e-commerce support, product advertising, and PR.
Global Project Management Support: The Digital X builds project management systems that prioritise diversity, inclusivity, and representation, supporting projects in Japanese, English, and other languages to ensure their success.
For more information about the global digital marketing services provided by The Digital X, visit the company's official website: https://www.thedigitalx.net/
Core Services of Frostlight
Innovative App Development: Frostlight designs and builds cutting-edge mobile applications for iOS and Android, creating seamless plus user-friendly experiences that drive business growth and user engagement.
Custom Web Development: Drawing on extensive expertise in web technologies, Frostlight crafts bespoke websites and web applications that ensure optimal performance and user satisfaction.
Holistic Digital Product Strategy: Frostlight offers support from concept to launch, guiding partners through the workshop process to refine ideas, create detailed project roadmaps, and develop innovative digital solutions that align with business objectives.
Cross-Cultural Digital Solutions: With a deep understanding of both European and Asian markets, Frostlight provides an international approach to digital product development, ensuring solutions are culturally relevant and globally competitive.
For more information about the innovative digital solutions provided by Frostlight, visit the company's official website: https://www.frostlight.se/
Company Overview of The Digital X
Official webpage: https://www.thedigitalx.net/
Location: 3-3-12-2F, Ekimae, Hirosaki, Aomori Prefecture
Representative: Kazuya Naraoka (CEO)
Main services: Consulting services for global digital marketing, cross-border commerce business
Company Overview of Frostlight
Official webpage: https://www.frostlight.se/
Location: Folkungagatan 49, 116 22 Stockholm, Sweden
Representative: Kristoffer Kriss (CEO)
Main services: App and website development, business consulting.
Contact
Kazuya Naraoka
+8105035750318
www.thedigitalx.net/
Kristoffer Kriss
CEO of Frostlight
Folkungagatan 49, 116 22 Stockholm, Sweden
+46 708 570 180
info@frostlight.se
https://frostlight.se/en
