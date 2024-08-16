Soledad Gonzalo Named P.O.W.E.R. Woman of the Month for July 2024 (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Miami, FL, August 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Soledad Gonzalo of Miami, Florida, has been named P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Woman of the Month for July 2024 for her contributions and achievements in marketing and business development in the legal services industry.
About Soledad Gonzalo
Soledad Gonzalo is a seasoned marketing and business development executive with over 25 years of experience driving growth and achieving significant accomplishments across diverse industries, including law, healthcare, automotive, telecommunications, technology, entertainment, tourism, dining, and oil & gas. Her expertise spans client relations, marketing, strategy, business development, PR, sponsorships, and branding.
As a dynamic leader, Gonzalo has a proven track record of surpassing targets and leading successful teams to deliver outstanding results in full-stack and account-based marketing. She possesses comprehensive knowledge across the entire marketing and business development spectrum, with a particular focus on integrating comprehensive strategies to drive growth and build strong, lasting relationships.
Gonzalo is fluent in multiple languages and has extensive experience leading marketing efforts with a focus on navigating cultural nuances and tailoring strategies to resonate with diverse audiences. She offers services in branding, strategy, business development, events, and ABM (Account Based Marketing).
Gonzalo earned a B.S. in Communications from Boston University College of Communications in 1998. Her future goals include gaining a seat on a board, sharing her knowledge with companies, where she can assist with business development, marketing, analytics, strategy, communications, and operations issues providing insights, recommending strategies, and connecting clients with people or companies that can execute them.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring professional women. Our mission is to provide a network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other. Through our services and collaborations, our members can gain recognition and exposure, as well as learn from those who have already achieved success.
Contact
