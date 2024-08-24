Winbrook Donates $1,200 Worth of Items to the Italian Home for Children

Winbrook Inc., a leading provider of print and promotional product sourcing, brand management, and logistics, is proud to announce a generous donation of over $1,200 worth of items to the Italian Home for Children, located in Jamaica Plain, MA. This donation included a variety of toys, writing utensils and bags for the children, as well as thoughtful gifts for the dedicated staff.