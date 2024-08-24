Winbrook Donates $1,200 Worth of Items to the Italian Home for Children
Billerica, MA, August 14, 2024 – Winbrook Inc., a leading provider of print and promotional product sourcing, brand management, and logistics, is proud to announce a generous donation of over $1,200 worth of items to the Italian Home for Children, located in Jamaica Plain, MA. This donation included a variety of toys, writing utensils and bags for the children, as well as thoughtful gifts for the dedicated staff.
The Italian Home for Children has been a cornerstone of the community, offering comprehensive services and programs to help children with emotional, behavioral, and educational challenges. Winbrook’s donation is a testament to the company’s commitment to supporting local organizations that make a significant impact on the lives of children and their families.
“We are honored to contribute to the Italian Home for Children and support their mission of providing a nurturing environment for children between the ages of 4 and 14,” said Scott Lattanzio, President at Winbrook. “Our team is dedicated to giving back to the community and making a positive difference wherever we can.”
The donation includes a variety of toys aimed at bringing joy and comfort to the children, as well as writing utensils, grow kits and bags that can be used for various activities. Additionally, gifts were provided for the staff to acknowledge their hard work and dedication. “The items were a huge hit, especially the spaceship pens! We appreciate that Winbrook thought of us when they made the decision to donate,” shared Denise LaScaleia, Director of Facilities, Italian Home for Children.
Winbrook has a long-standing tradition of community involvement and philanthropy. This latest donation reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to foster strong community relationships and support organizations that align with its values.
For more information about Winbrook and its community initiatives, please visit winbrook.com or contact Chip Lattanzio at info@winbrook.com.
About Winbrook: Winbrook is a premier provider of print and promotional product sourcing, brand management, and logistics solutions. With a commitment to excellence and sustainability, Winbrook partners with clients to deliver innovative and impactful solutions. Learn more at winbrook.com.
About the Italian Home for Children: The Italian Home for Children provides a comprehensive network of services to children with emotional, behavioral, and educational challenges. Located in Jamaica Plain, MA, the organization offers residential, educational, and clinical programs designed to help children and families thrive. For more information, visit italianhome.org.
