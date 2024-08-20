Dustin Gledhill Honors Gabriel Fauré's Centenary with Release of Nocturne No. 6 in D-flat Major
Internationally acclaimed pianist Dustin Gledhill releases Gabriel Fauré's Nocturne No. 6 in D-flat Major in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the composer’s death. Recorded live at London's Wigmore Hall, Gledhill continues his tribute to Fauré by releasing his Préludes, Op. 103 on November 4, 2024, the day of the composer's death.
Bronx, NY, August 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Internationally acclaimed pianist Dustin Gledhill, recognized as a prizewinner for his interpretation of French music, releases Gabriel Fauré's Nocturne No. 6 in D-flat Major in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the composer’s death. Fauré, a significant and often underestimated figure in French piano music, composed this nocturne in 1894. It is widely regarded as one of his most exquisite works for solo piano.
This release is part of a year-long tribute by Gledhill, who continues his homage to Fauré with the release of Fauré's complete Préludes, Op. 103 on November 4, 2024 - the exact centenary of Fauré's passing. Nocturne No. 6 was recorded live at Wigmore Hall in London as a result of Gledhill's first prize at the New Orleans International Piano Competition.
"The 1950’s Fauré recordings of pianist Germaine Thyssen-Valentin opened my mind to the intricate and 'intoxicating' world of Fauré's musical language (quoting one of Fauré’s biggest fans - Marcel Proust). My hope is to contribute to Fauré’s legacy through his wide-ranging piano repertoire, which has the ability to transport the listener to far away corners of the senses. Thanks to the Musical Artists Society of New Orleans and the late Richard Goula for making this Wigmore Hall concert a reality."
The French novelist Marcel Proust described Fauré’s music as “intoxicating...wafting airy melodies over an unstable harmonic ground, and how familiar chords dissolve into one another in unfamiliar ways.” Proust knew Fauré’s music “well enough to write a three-hundred-page book about it.”
Alongside this nocturne, Gledhill’s upcoming releases will feature other highlights from the Wigmore Hall recital, including Prokofiev's Sonata No. 4 in C minor, Op. 29.
Dustin Gledhill, known for his versatility, has built a distinguished career as a pianist, composer, songwriter and educator. He has won over twenty international first prizes as a pianist, including special recognition for his interpretation of French music. Dustin collaborates with artists across various disciplines, from modern dance and theater to award-winning synth-pop album. As President of The Bohemians: New York Musicians' Club, he continues to support the next generation of musicians through concert series and competitions.
For more information on Dustin Gledhill and his upcoming projects, please visit DustinGledhill.com or contact info@gledhillartscollective.com.
This release is part of a year-long tribute by Gledhill, who continues his homage to Fauré with the release of Fauré's complete Préludes, Op. 103 on November 4, 2024 - the exact centenary of Fauré's passing. Nocturne No. 6 was recorded live at Wigmore Hall in London as a result of Gledhill's first prize at the New Orleans International Piano Competition.
"The 1950’s Fauré recordings of pianist Germaine Thyssen-Valentin opened my mind to the intricate and 'intoxicating' world of Fauré's musical language (quoting one of Fauré’s biggest fans - Marcel Proust). My hope is to contribute to Fauré’s legacy through his wide-ranging piano repertoire, which has the ability to transport the listener to far away corners of the senses. Thanks to the Musical Artists Society of New Orleans and the late Richard Goula for making this Wigmore Hall concert a reality."
The French novelist Marcel Proust described Fauré’s music as “intoxicating...wafting airy melodies over an unstable harmonic ground, and how familiar chords dissolve into one another in unfamiliar ways.” Proust knew Fauré’s music “well enough to write a three-hundred-page book about it.”
Alongside this nocturne, Gledhill’s upcoming releases will feature other highlights from the Wigmore Hall recital, including Prokofiev's Sonata No. 4 in C minor, Op. 29.
Dustin Gledhill, known for his versatility, has built a distinguished career as a pianist, composer, songwriter and educator. He has won over twenty international first prizes as a pianist, including special recognition for his interpretation of French music. Dustin collaborates with artists across various disciplines, from modern dance and theater to award-winning synth-pop album. As President of The Bohemians: New York Musicians' Club, he continues to support the next generation of musicians through concert series and competitions.
For more information on Dustin Gledhill and his upcoming projects, please visit DustinGledhill.com or contact info@gledhillartscollective.com.
Contact
Gledhill Arts CollectiveContact
Dustin Gledhill
917-378-3464
www.dustingledhill.com
Dustin Gledhill
917-378-3464
www.dustingledhill.com
Categories