Dustin Gledhill Honors Gabriel Fauré's Centenary with Release of Nocturne No. 6 in D-flat Major

Internationally acclaimed pianist Dustin Gledhill releases Gabriel Fauré's Nocturne No. 6 in D-flat Major in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the composer’s death. Recorded live at London's Wigmore Hall, Gledhill continues his tribute to Fauré by releasing his Préludes, Op. 103 on November 4, 2024, the day of the composer's death.