Scooter’s Coffee Hosts "Day of Giving for Young Williams Animal Center"

Local Knoxville, TN Scooter's Coffees will be donating 25% of Saturday, August 24 proceeds to Young Williams Animal Center. The loyal pet loving customers are invited to visit the three locations to snuggle adorable pets that want to find their forever homes from 9-1pm. Great prizes and swag will be given out.