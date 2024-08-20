Scooter’s Coffee Hosts "Day of Giving for Young Williams Animal Center"
Local Knoxville, TN Scooter's Coffees will be donating 25% of Saturday, August 24 proceeds to Young Williams Animal Center. The loyal pet loving customers are invited to visit the three locations to snuggle adorable pets that want to find their forever homes from 9-1pm. Great prizes and swag will be given out.
Knoxville, TN, August 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fundraising is underway for the Young Williams Animal Center, presented by Knoxville’s locally owned Scooter’s Coffee locations. On August 24, Scooter’s Coffee will be hosting a Day of Giving. 25% of all proceeds will be donated to Young-Williams, whose vision is a “home for every pet.” In addition to donating the proceeds, each of the Knoxville Scooter’s Coffee locations will host an Adoption Day on their sites on August 24 from 9am - 1pm. The donations will benefit over 11,000 animals that Young Willams takes in each year.
“It’s incredible to see the love the customers have for their amazing pets. It's evident each time a customer visits the drive-thrus with their adorable dogs, cats, monkeys, goats, rabbits and more. Scooter's Coffee has provided thousands of smiles and pup cups to these wonderful friends. Scooter's Coffee owners in Knoxville are looking forward to donating 25% of our proceeds to help spread the love to these animals through Young-Williams,” said Emily Harris, co-owner of the Scooter’s Coffee in West Hills.
“We would love for our customers and their pets to visit any of the Knoxville area Scooter’s locations on August 24, from 9-1 for fun treats, prizes, and the opportunity to see and learn about adorable pets that need loving homes,” said Stacey Gering, co-owner of the Farragut location.
"We are so thankful for our community partners like Scooter's Coffee! Their generosity will help care for countless shelter pets waiting for their forever home. We hope everyone will come out and enjoy a delicious cup of coffee, enjoy some snuggles from a shelter pet, and feel good about giving back!” said Amber Mullins, Stewardship Manager at Young Williams.
To find out more about how Young-Williams Animal Center is helping pets and people in your community please visit our website Young-Williams.org.
About the locally owned Scooter’s Coffee locations
The Knoxville market has three stores with three separate local owners. The first Scooter’s Coffee in Knoxville was opened in Farragut by Stacey and Greg Gering, followed by Cole and Emily Harris in Bearden and finally by Blake McDavid in Powell.
All of the Knoxville owners are passionate about giving back to the local community and supporting the amazing work that Young-Williams does is one way that we can accomplish that.
The Scooter’s Coffee Brand Promise, often recited to franchisees, customers and employees, is: “Amazing People, Amazing Drinks… Amazingly Fast!®” It represents the company’s business origins and reflects a steady commitment to providing an unforgettable experience to loyal and new customers.
Scooter’s Coffee‘s network includes 800 stores in 30 states and is striving to become the #1 drive-thru specialty coffee franchise system in the nation. Scooter’s Coffee is ranked #13 on Yelp’s 2023 list of 50 Most Loved Brands in the U.S. and ranked #2 on Franchise Times Fast & Serious 40 Smartest-Growing Franchises in 2024.
About Young-Williams Animal Center
The vision of Young-Williams Animal Center is “A Home for Every Pet.” It is the municipal shelter of the City of Knoxville and Knox County, and each year takes in more than 11,000 animals. Young-Williams Animal Center serves the needs of lost, unwanted, abandoned and neglected animals. The center’s mission is to lead the community to end pet homelessness, promote animal welfare and enhance the human-animal bond through the shelter and placement of animals, spay/neuter initiatives and public education of companion animal issues.
