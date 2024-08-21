PRToolFinder Adds Ten New Tools to Innovative PR Tech Tools Database
Bi-annual update Reflects Market Trends and AI Innovations
Martinez, CA, August 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- PRToolFinder.com, the only online database dedicated to organizing tools specifically created for, or commonly used by public relations professionals, announces the inclusion of ten tools that offer new AI and productivity features. The addition of AI in PR tools represents a significant adoption of AI in PR technology and product development.
"Whether you're a public relations pro or one of the 7.5 million businesses operating in the US today, time is money," said Gina Milani, PRToolFinder founder. "By eliminating the time wasted searching for tools online, PRToolfinder saves PR professionals valuable time and ensures they're evaluating (apples to apples) all of the tools that may deliver a competitive edge."
A 2023 Survey by Econsultancy found that only 5% of marketers describe their technology stack as completely "fit for purpose" highlighting the ongoing challenge marketers face in finding and effectively utilizing the right tools. "The associated hidden costs in terms of productivity and total cost of ownership are heard to measure," Milani continued, "But they're very real and depend on whether you are evaluating a complete set of tool options."
As the public relations industry continues to transform, so do the tools that serve the market. This release focuses on the additions made to the database, although some tools were removed or updated due to name changes or acquisitions. Tools added include:
AccessWire: Named to PRDaily's Hot Tech PR Tools - added under the Newswires and Press Release Distribution and Media Suites category as it just launched its expanded suite of tools.
Later.com: Added to Social Media Management Tools
Sprinkler: PR tool adds AI, sees increased productivity up to 40% - added to Social Media Management Tools and Social Media Measurement & Analytics categories
Memo: An AI-powered tool added to the Media Monitoring & Measurement category
Press Loft: Introduced a press release distribution service in the US verticalized to the Home Decor Market and added to the Newswire and Press Release Distribution category.
Source of Sources (SOS): Formerly "Help Every Reporter Out" is added to the Editorial Calendar/Journalist Networks category.
I need a Speaker: Added to Speaking Opportunities/Thought Leadership category
PodPitch: Added to Podcast Search category
MyTelescope: Added to Market Research and Content Marketing categories
Truescope: Added to Media Monitoring & Measurement category
New Category Added: Podcast Hosting Providers
To keep PRToolFinder relevant and current, categories reflect tool areas where PR practitioners and business people need to make decisions. The podcast hosting provider category complements the already existing podcasting search and podcasting equipment categories.
Podcast hosting providers offer platforms where creators can upload, store, and distribute podcast episodes to various podcast directories and listeners. In the new Podcast Hosting Provider category, users can evaluate Podomatic, Libsyn, Podbean, Transistor, Buzzsprout and Simplecast.
With the addition of the new category and tools, the PRtoolFinder database now has 325 PR tools organized across 30 categories. For more information about PRToolFinder membership and the PRToolFinder community, visit www.prtoolfinder.com.
Gina Milani
925-788-6344
www.prtoolfinder.com
