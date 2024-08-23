Steve Aoki Brings the Party to Albania: Unforgettable Night in Vlorë

Steve Aoki's performance in Albania was an electrifying highlight of the DansMusik Fest, drawing an impressive crowd of over 25,000 attendees to the Lungomare beachfront. This marked Aoki's debut performance in Albania, a highly anticipated event that had been building excitement for weeks. The show was part of a broader initiative to bring world-class music events to Albania, with Prime Minister Edi Rama himself announcing Aoki's arrival.