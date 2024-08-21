William Benson, CEO of Billionaires Row, Appoints Brandon Siemion as President, Effective Immediately
New York, NY, August 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Billionaires Row is pleased to announce the appointment of Brandon Siemion as President, effective immediately. Brandon Siemion brings over 20 years of experience in the sales management and lighting industry, where he has consistently demonstrated dynamic, entrepreneurial leadership and a strong track record of driving multimillion-dollar revenue growth.
Brandon has held several key leadership positions throughout his career. Most recently, as Executive Vice President at Lumenpulse Lighting from 2009 to 2018, he played a pivotal role in expanding sales revenue to over $100 million across the Americas. His strategic brilliance contributed significantly to the company’s successful IPO and acquisitions. As the first employee of Lumenpulse, Brandon was instrumental in building a robust sales team, creating a national account distribution model, and developing the entertainment dealer market. His expertise in forecasting, budgeting, and client relationship management has been invaluable to the company's growth.
Prior to Lumenpulse, Brandon served as a Sales Executive at Color Kinetics-Philips from 1997 to 2009, where he generated $60 million in sales revenue and maintained a consistent pipeline of opportunities. He was known for his client-focused sales strategies and his ability to train and lead top-performing sales teams across North America. Brandon’s ability to identify market trends and adapt to changing conditions made him a key contributor to the company’s success.
As President of Billionaires Row, Brandon will be responsible for overseeing the company's strategic direction, driving business development, and continuing to build on the brand's legacy of excellence. His appointment marks a new chapter for Billionaires Row as we continue to expand our footprint in the luxury market.
"We are thrilled to welcome Brandon Siemion as President," said William Benson, CEO of Billionaires Row. "His wealth of experience and proven leadership in the industry make him the perfect fit to lead our company into its next phase of growth."
Please join them in welcoming Brandon Siemion to the Billionaires Row family.
About Billionaires Row:
Billionaires Row is a global luxury brand which designs, develops and markets luxury goods for the modern trend setting and affluent customer, by infusing new cutting edge concepts and iconic fundamentals into every product experience
Contact
Shellene Riech
305-879-5459
billionairesrow.fr
