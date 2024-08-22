Kevin Porter Floyd Honored as a Professional of the Year for 2024 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Avondale, AZ, August 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Kevin Porter Floyd of Avondale, Arizona has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2024 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of behavioral healthcare.
About Kevin Porter Floyd
Kevin Porter Floyd is a lead peer specialist and master trainer at the Carl T. Hayden VAMC. Floyd works in the Substance Use Disorder Treatment Program in conjunction with the Psychosocial Rehabilitation & Recovery Center to assist veterans dealing with mental health issues and substance use disorders. The center provides in-patient & intensive outpatient treatment, that is veteran-centered with an evidenced-based rehabilitation process that includes cognitive behavior therapy, dialectical behavioral therapy, cognitive processing therapy, motivational interviewing, mindfulness, psychotherapy, and spirituality.
As a peer specialist, Floyd has developed a recovery curriculum from his lived experience that includes: "Steps to Recovery, The Disease of Addiction, Bridging the Gap, An Introduction To Mr. Gonzo, The Champs I Couldn't Beat, The Promises, Recovery Dynamics, Who Is King Baby?, What Makes You Tick, Is Your Life in Balance?, You Can Take Control, Don't Quit, The Rebirth of an Eagle, and The Behavior Chain!"
Floyd has 24 years of experience in mental health and addiction services. He has a passion for helping people move forward after their challenges. Floyd assists with training new peer specialists and offering addiction and mental health guidance. Floyd's experiences allow others to see that recovery is possible if one follows a few simple directions.
“I pride myself on my ability to meet people where they are and assist them in maneuvering through the painstaking process of change,” said Floyd. “I am dedicated to helping others as I, too, have endured the process of change in my lifetime.”
Kevin is certified as a peer specialist and a national peer mentor and a master trainer of Honest, Open, Proud: Erasing the Stigma of Mental Illness. He is affiliated with Veterans United. In his spare time, he enjoys going to concerts, chess, traveling, and reading.
For more information, email k.floyd82@yahoo.com.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government, and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an online publication providing our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians, and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure, and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
About Kevin Porter Floyd
Kevin Porter Floyd is a lead peer specialist and master trainer at the Carl T. Hayden VAMC. Floyd works in the Substance Use Disorder Treatment Program in conjunction with the Psychosocial Rehabilitation & Recovery Center to assist veterans dealing with mental health issues and substance use disorders. The center provides in-patient & intensive outpatient treatment, that is veteran-centered with an evidenced-based rehabilitation process that includes cognitive behavior therapy, dialectical behavioral therapy, cognitive processing therapy, motivational interviewing, mindfulness, psychotherapy, and spirituality.
As a peer specialist, Floyd has developed a recovery curriculum from his lived experience that includes: "Steps to Recovery, The Disease of Addiction, Bridging the Gap, An Introduction To Mr. Gonzo, The Champs I Couldn't Beat, The Promises, Recovery Dynamics, Who Is King Baby?, What Makes You Tick, Is Your Life in Balance?, You Can Take Control, Don't Quit, The Rebirth of an Eagle, and The Behavior Chain!"
Floyd has 24 years of experience in mental health and addiction services. He has a passion for helping people move forward after their challenges. Floyd assists with training new peer specialists and offering addiction and mental health guidance. Floyd's experiences allow others to see that recovery is possible if one follows a few simple directions.
“I pride myself on my ability to meet people where they are and assist them in maneuvering through the painstaking process of change,” said Floyd. “I am dedicated to helping others as I, too, have endured the process of change in my lifetime.”
Kevin is certified as a peer specialist and a national peer mentor and a master trainer of Honest, Open, Proud: Erasing the Stigma of Mental Illness. He is affiliated with Veterans United. In his spare time, he enjoys going to concerts, chess, traveling, and reading.
For more information, email k.floyd82@yahoo.com.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government, and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an online publication providing our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians, and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure, and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
www.powerwoe.com
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
www.powerwoe.com
Categories