Yadira Leal Faherty Recognized as a Woman of the Month for August 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Boerne, TX, August 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Yadira Leal Faherty of Boerne, Texas has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for August 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. for her contributions and achievements in government/disaster management. She will be featured in the Fall 2024 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine alongside other accomplished P.O.W.E.R. women.
About Yadira Leal Faherty
Yadira Leal Faherty is a disaster case manager with National Emergency Response, providing critical support to families affected by declared disasters. In her role, Faherty secures relief resources, assists with appeal letters for FEMA, and offers on-location assistance in the aftermath of disasters.
Faherty has been working in disaster management for over 8 years. “I began working for the Baptist Child and Family Services in November 2016. After working on several assignments as needed, I found out that the organization had a partnership with the National Emergency Response. I assisted on various national emergencies as a disaster case manager. I am still on the roster list ready to assist for future catastrophes,” said Faherty.
When she is not working, Yadira's is active in numerous other endeavors. She is the founder of the Facebook Page, “Daily Advice,” the founder of the YouTube Channel "The Financial Capsule 2024,” is the current president of the Devonshire Condominiums HOA Board of Directors and is the founder of the WhatsApp Group “100 Political Science UANL.”
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
www.powerwoe.com
