Prism Tax & Accounting Services Welcomes Jennifer L. Kammeyer, CPA
Prism Tax & Accounting Services Welcomes Jennifer L. Kammeyer, CPA, to Anacortes Team
Anacortes, WA, August 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Prism Tax & Accounting Services is pleased to announce the addition of Jennifer L. Kammeyer, CPA, to their professional team. With over 30 years of experience in the accounting and tax industry, Jenny brings a wealth of expertise that will enhance the firm’s ability to serve its diverse clientele.
Jenny’s extensive background includes working with a wide range of clients, from individuals and small businesses to governmental entities and not-for-profit organizations. Her expertise spans tax planning, accounting services, consulting, and the compilation and review of financial statements. Jenny’s diverse skill set is rooted in her deep understanding of the unique needs and challenges faced by these various sectors.
As a former governmental auditor, Jenny has held an active Washington State CPA license for 23 years. Her experience includes serving on peer review teams, where she has utilized her extensive knowledge and practical application of Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). Jenny has specialized knowledge in reviewing both For-Profit and Not-for-Profit Financial Statements and is adept at evaluating accounting systems, processes, and internal control structures. Her keen insight has helped organizations identify areas for improvement in federal, state, and local tax reporting, as well as in financial statement preparation.
"We are thrilled to have Jenny join our team," said Dieter Drews, JD, Founder & CEO at Prism Tax & Accounting Services. "Her comprehensive experience and dedication to excellence align perfectly with our commitment to providing top-tier service to our clients. Jenny’s ability to navigate the complexities of accounting and tax planning will be a tremendous asset to our firm and to the clients we serve."
Jenny is eager to bring her expertise to Prism Tax & Accounting Services and to continue helping clients achieve their financial goals with precision and care.
For more information about Prism Tax & Accounting Services or to schedule a consultation, please visit PrismTaxServices.com or contact 360.293.5841.
About Prism Tax & Accounting Services:
Prism Tax & Accounting Services, based in Anacortes, WA, provides comprehensive tax and accounting services to individuals, small businesses, and organizations. With a commitment to personalized service and expert guidance, Prism helps clients navigate the complexities of tax planning, accounting, and financial management.
This press release is not intended as legal or investment advice.
Nothing contained herein is to be considered a solicitation, research material, an investment recommendation, or advice of any kind, and it is subject to change without notice. Any investments or strategies referenced herein do not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of any specific person. Product suitability must be independently determined for each individual investor. Tax advice always depends on your particular personal situation and preferences. You should consult the appropriate financial professional regarding your specific circumstances. The material represents an assessment of financial, economic and tax law at a specific point in time and is not intended to be a forecast of future events or a guarantee of future results. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Information is based on data gathered from what we believe are reliable sources. It is not guaranteed as to accuracy, does not purport to be complete, and is not intended to be used as a primary basis for investment decisions.
Jenny’s extensive background includes working with a wide range of clients, from individuals and small businesses to governmental entities and not-for-profit organizations. Her expertise spans tax planning, accounting services, consulting, and the compilation and review of financial statements. Jenny’s diverse skill set is rooted in her deep understanding of the unique needs and challenges faced by these various sectors.
As a former governmental auditor, Jenny has held an active Washington State CPA license for 23 years. Her experience includes serving on peer review teams, where she has utilized her extensive knowledge and practical application of Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). Jenny has specialized knowledge in reviewing both For-Profit and Not-for-Profit Financial Statements and is adept at evaluating accounting systems, processes, and internal control structures. Her keen insight has helped organizations identify areas for improvement in federal, state, and local tax reporting, as well as in financial statement preparation.
"We are thrilled to have Jenny join our team," said Dieter Drews, JD, Founder & CEO at Prism Tax & Accounting Services. "Her comprehensive experience and dedication to excellence align perfectly with our commitment to providing top-tier service to our clients. Jenny’s ability to navigate the complexities of accounting and tax planning will be a tremendous asset to our firm and to the clients we serve."
Jenny is eager to bring her expertise to Prism Tax & Accounting Services and to continue helping clients achieve their financial goals with precision and care.
For more information about Prism Tax & Accounting Services or to schedule a consultation, please visit PrismTaxServices.com or contact 360.293.5841.
About Prism Tax & Accounting Services:
Prism Tax & Accounting Services, based in Anacortes, WA, provides comprehensive tax and accounting services to individuals, small businesses, and organizations. With a commitment to personalized service and expert guidance, Prism helps clients navigate the complexities of tax planning, accounting, and financial management.
This press release is not intended as legal or investment advice.
Nothing contained herein is to be considered a solicitation, research material, an investment recommendation, or advice of any kind, and it is subject to change without notice. Any investments or strategies referenced herein do not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of any specific person. Product suitability must be independently determined for each individual investor. Tax advice always depends on your particular personal situation and preferences. You should consult the appropriate financial professional regarding your specific circumstances. The material represents an assessment of financial, economic and tax law at a specific point in time and is not intended to be a forecast of future events or a guarantee of future results. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Information is based on data gathered from what we believe are reliable sources. It is not guaranteed as to accuracy, does not purport to be complete, and is not intended to be used as a primary basis for investment decisions.
Contact
Prism Tax and Accounting Services, LLC.Contact
Dieter Drews, JD
360-293-5841
https://prismtaxservices.com
Dieter Drews, JD
360-293-5841
https://prismtaxservices.com
Multimedia
Categories