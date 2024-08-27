Van Arnem: Technology Pioneer - the Inspiring Story of a Computer Pioneer Turned International Businessman. Published by Go Publish Your Book.

Meet the man at the intersection of the Business Computing Revolution, Professional U.S. Soccer, NASCAR, Formula One, International Business, Major Motion Pictures, and South Florida Realestate Development. The amazing and true story of one man's pursuit of success and the American Dream. Complete with never-before-seen personal and behind-the-scenes pictures and news articles.