Van Arnem: Technology Pioneer - the Inspiring Story of a Computer Pioneer Turned International Businessman. Published by Go Publish Your Book.
Meet the man at the intersection of the Business Computing Revolution, Professional U.S. Soccer, NASCAR, Formula One, International Business, Major Motion Pictures, and South Florida Realestate Development. The amazing and true story of one man's pursuit of success and the American Dream. Complete with never-before-seen personal and behind-the-scenes pictures and news articles.
Delray Beach, FL, August 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Few people have had a more fascinating personal and business life than Harold "Sonny" Van Arnem. From a Mid-west middle class family, he surmounted a range of obstacles, including a tragic accident that could have ended his life and did end a promising sports career as a professional athlete. Instead he rode the wave of Americas computer revolution from it's primitive days as one of the first entrepreneurs of business computing.
One of the most successful pioneers of computer Applications and leasing, he accumulated assets enabling him to purchase professional sports teams and socialize among some of the worlds wealthiest and most colorful personalities. His adventures in film production, auto racing, and international business are the stuff of legend.
But it was not always fun. A tragic and senseless accident left his daughter a quadriplegic, and the behaviors of various business partners and associates served as painful lessons in trust.
None of it succeeded in dampening his spirit. His book traces the business and personal life of a man who refused to be beaten. It's genuine tales, both tragic and humorous, weave the true story of strength and determination that is sure to leave a lasting impact on every reader. shop.ingramspark.com/b/084
