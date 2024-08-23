Carbon World Health Announces Grand Opening of Sun Prairie Location
Madison, WI, August 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Carbon World Health is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of its newest location in Sun Prairie on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM. This exciting event will feature tours of the state-of-the-art facility to inaugurate the new site. Attendees can explore the innovative services and customized programs available, including:
- Botox/Daxxify/Xeomin
- Fillers & Kybella
- Chemical Peels
- Hydrafacials
- Vanquish Body Contouring (Promotes Permanent Fat Loss)
- EmSculpt Body Sculpting (Melts Fat & Builds Muscle)
- EmSella Treatment for Erectile Dysfunction & Urinary Incontinence
- Customized Weight Loss Programs, including Semaglutide & Tirzepatide
- Bio-identical Hormone Replacement Therapy
- Photorejuvenation
- Cryoprobe for Unwanted Skin Lesions
- Vitamins & Amino Acids Injections
- NAD+ Therapies
- IV Therapies
- Body Composition Analysis & Nutritional Programs
- SkinPen MicroNeedling with Plasma-Rich Protein (PRP) Treatments
- PlasmaIQ for Skin Rejuvenation
- Advanced Compression Therapy for Muscle Recovery, Improved Blood Flow & Circulation
Event Details:
- Date: Wednesday, August 28, 2024
- Location: 2824 Prairie Lakes Drive, Suite 107, Sun Prairie, WI 53590
- Activities: Facility tours, live demonstrations, gift bags, raffles, and special offers.
Event Schedule:
ESPN Madison's Jim, Matt & Molly Live Broadcasting from 4 - 6 PM.
Live Demos:
- 10 AM - 11 AM: Inbody Body Composition Analysis
- 11 AM - 12 PM: Vanquish Body Contouring & EmSculpt Body Sculpting
- 12 PM - 1 PM: EmSella Treatments
- 1 PM - 2 PM: Bio-identical Hormone Replacement Therapy
- 2 PM - 3 PM: Semaglutide & Tirzepatide Weight Loss Treatments
Ribbon Cutting Ceremony:
- 3 PM - 4 PM: Networking
- 4 PM - 4:30 PM: Speeches & Pictures
- 4:30 PM - 4:40 PM: Ribbon Cutting
- 4:40 PM - 7 PM: Networking
The Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting of Carbon World Health Sun Prairie marks the second medical spa offering clients access to "Lifestyle Medicine." This new location is a comprehensive provider of health, hormones, weight loss, recovery, and beauty. Under the direction of Dr. Nestor Rodriguez, a Board Certified Physician, and Ashley Rodriguez, Medical Spa Director, Carbon World Health delivers innovative therapies and tailored programs to optimize overall well-being. The Sun Prairie facility is designed to provide an upscale yet comfortable experience and is equipped with the latest technology in the industry.
For additional information about Carbon World Health and its diverse range of services, please visit carbonworldhealth.com or call 608-709-8089.
Dr. Nestor Rodriguez & Ashley Rodriguez
Co-Founders
Carbon World Health
608-709-8089
infosp@carbonworldhealth.com
https://www.carbonworldhealth.com
