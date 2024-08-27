Fuzion Safety Introduces Victory Lane Aviation as Newest Subscriber of the WBAT Platform
Fuzion Safety, powered by WBAT, is proud to introduce Victory Lane Aviation (VLA) as the newest subscriber of both the WBAT platform and ASAP facilitation services.
Cherry Hill, NJ, August 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fuzion Safety, powered by WBAT, is proud to introduce Victory Lane Aviation (VLA) as the newest subscriber of both the WBAT platform and ASAP facilitation services.
VLA started as a small aircraft repair shop with a handful of employees in 2015 and has expanded to one of the top general aviation maintenance companies in the Carolinas with 40 employees, two locations, and a flight school. As the company continues to grow and answer the need for quality aircraft maintenance in the Charlotte area and beyond, VLA endeavors to provide cutting-edge industry knowledge and dedication to the aviation community.
In addition to nationally available emergency “Aircraft On Ground” support (i.e., mobile rapid response maintenance), VLA offers aircraft management, aircraft sales, avionics upgrades, flight instruction, and MRO services in a manner which maintains their trusted name in the aviation industry and their standing as an authorized service center for Garmin, Epic, Textron, Piper, and others.
“As Victory Lane Aviation has grown drastically in the past few years, it has been our number one priority to make safety paramount and ensure this core value is shared with our new employees. Aviation is an ever-growing, ever-changing industry that demands the utmost attention to safety and compliance. To help us prioritize this, Victory Lane Aviation has been working diligently on establishing an ASAP program.
“We are thrilled to partner with Fuzion Safety, powered by WBAT, to help streamline this process. The WBAT platform allows us to easily submit and file safety reports as well as action items and centralizes all data in one location. WBAT is the most efficient ASAP program we have seen, and we are eager for using WBAT to become SOP for Victory Lane Aviation and its employees,” said Dallas Marshall, Director of Maintenance at Victory Lane Aviation.
“Victory Lane Aviation is dedicated to prioritizing safety, and we are proud to work with them as they establish their ASAP program and advance the safety culture within their organization,” said Kamron Githens, Fuzion Safety’s Program Manager.
Fuzion Safety encompasses various products and services, including the WBAT platform, the Flight Dynamics flight data analysis system, and ASAP facilitation services. Fuzion Safety is powered by the WBAT platform, a web-based platform for SMSs that supports all aspects of a complete SMS, including safety policy, safety risk management, safety assurance, safety promotion, and SMS recordkeeping and documentation. Fuzion Safety subscribers have access to support, training, and customizations to help organizations utilize WBAT to the fullest potential.
Any organization can utilize the WBAT platform to collect, process, and analyze safety reports; conduct audits; and identify as well as manage risk. To learn more, visit www.fuzionsafety.com.
Contact
Kamron Githens
856-282-2669
https://www.fuzionsafety.com
