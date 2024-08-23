McClain Cellars Unveils the Black Heroes Collection: A Tribute to American Icons
Irvine, CA, August 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- McClain Cellars, Southern California’s only Black-owned winery, is proud to announce the launch of the Black Heroes Collection, a series of five extraordinary wines dedicated to celebrating the legacies of some of America’s most revered Black heroes. This unique collection honors the courage, resilience, and contributions of individuals who have shaped the course of American history.
The Black Heroes Collection features the following wines:
• Freedom's Journey: A bold Syrah dedicated to Harriet Tubman, capturing the unwavering spirit of the woman who led countless slaves to freedom through the Underground Railroad.
• Overture: A harmonious red blend in tribute to Marian Anderson, the trailblazing opera singer who broke racial barriers with her powerful voice and grace.
• Panther's Pride: A robust red blend honoring the 761st Tank Battalion, the first Black armored unit to see combat in World War II, known as the "Black Panthers."
• Vanguard: A deep, complex Petite Sirah celebrating the bravery and excellence of the Tuskegee Airmen, the first Black military aviators in the U.S. Armed Forces.
• Truth and Justice: A refined Pinot Noir paying homage to Frederick Douglass, the eloquent abolitionist, orator, and statesman who fought tirelessly for equality and human rights.
Each bottle in the Black Heroes Collection tells a story, capturing the essence of these remarkable figures through exceptional craftsmanship and a deep respect for history. These wines are not just a celebration of heritage but a call to remember and honor the profound impact of these heroes on our society.
"At McClain Cellars, we believe in the power of storytelling through wine," said Jason McClain, founder and proprietor. "As one of very few black owned wineries in the US., the Black Heroes Collection is our way of paying tribute to the incredible men and women who have paved the way for future generations. Each sip is a journey into the legacy they have left behind."
The Black Heroes Collection is available now for purchase online and in McClain Cellars' tasting rooms located in Irvine, Solvang, and two locations in Laguna Beach, California. For more information about the Black Heroes Collection or to schedule a tasting, please visit www.mcclaincellars.com or call 949-484-4459.
