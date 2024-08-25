Synergy Technical Earns Four Prestigious Microsoft Advanced Specializations in Adoption and Change Management, Teams Calling, Threat Protection, and Teamwork Deployment
Synergy Technical has earned four Microsoft Advanced Specializations in Adoption and Change Management, Teams Calling, Threat Protection, and Teamwork Deployment. These recognitions highlight their expertise and success in delivering high-impact services.
Richmond, VA, August 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Synergy Technical is excited to announce its achievement of four Microsoft Advanced Specializations in Adoption and Change Management, Teams Calling, Threat Protection, and Teamwork Deployment. These recognitions affirm Synergy Technical’s deep expertise and consistent success in delivering high-impact services in these key areas.
"Achieving these Microsoft Advanced Specializations and partner designations underscores our unwavering commitment to delivering top-tier solutions that empower our clients to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape,” says Rohana Meade, President & CEO. “At Synergy Technical, we pride ourselves on staying ahead of the curve, ensuring our customers not only meet their goals but exceed them with the most secure, efficient, and innovative technologies available."
"These achievements reflect the dedication and expertise of our entire team in providing exceptional service and support to our clients,” says Clay Westbay, VP of Support & Delivery. “At Synergy Technical, we focus on delivering solutions that not only meet our customers' immediate needs but also position them for long-term success. Our advanced specializations in key areas like security, collaboration, and change management are a testament to our commitment to excellence."
Understanding Microsoft Advanced Specializations
Microsoft Advanced Specializations are designed to validate a partner’s ability to deliver exceptional services in specific, high-demand areas. These distinctions build on foundational competencies and are awarded after a rigorous validation process by Microsoft. Achieving these specializations is a testament to Synergy Technical’s deep expertise, extensive experience, and proven success in providing tailored solutions to meet customer needs.
A Select Group of Global Partners
Earning these specializations places Synergy Technical among a select group of top Microsoft partners worldwide, who meet Microsoft’s stringent standards for excellence and performance.
Synergy Technical’s Advanced Specializations
The Adoption and Change Management Specialization recognizes Synergy Technical’s leadership in driving effective adoption and change strategies, enabling organizations to successfully implement new technologies and processes for enhanced productivity and user satisfaction.
Synergy Technical’s Teams Calling Specialization highlights its proficiency in deploying and managing Microsoft Teams as a robust, integrated calling solution, empowering organizations to streamline communication and collaboration through voice capabilities seamlessly integrated with their existing workflows.
The Teamwork Deployment Specialization demonstrates Synergy Technical’s capability in deploying and optimizing teamwork solutions, particularly through Microsoft Teams, to enhance collaboration and drive productivity across organizations.
The Security Threat Protection Specialization underscores Synergy Technical’s expertise in delivering advanced threat protection solutions, ensuring organizations are safeguarded against sophisticated cyber threats while maintaining data integrity and security.
Additional Partner Designations
· Security Solutions Partner: Synergy Technical has achieved the Security Solutions Partner designation, demonstrating their expertise in deploying and managing security solutions. This includes ensuring robust protection for clients’ data and systems.
· Modern Work Solutions Partner: Synergy Technical is also recognized as a Modern Work Solutions Partner. This designation highlights their proficiency in implementing and managing modern workplace solutions, such as Microsoft Teams and other collaboration tools, to enhance productivity and communication.
About Synergy Technical
Synergy Technical is a leading provider of cloud and IT strategy solutions, committed to helping organizations of all sizes secure, transform, and empower their operations. Focused on delivering innovative, effective solutions, Synergy Technical guides clients through the complexities of today’s IT landscape.
For more information, visit www.synergy-technical.com/
