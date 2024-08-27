Rosé & Real Estate Event to Empower Women Through Real Estate Investment
Rosé & Real Estate, scheduled for September 22, 2024, in Chicago, is an exclusive event designed to empower women through strategic real estate investments. The event will feature advanced investment strategies, networking opportunities, and insights from industry experts. With plans to expand to three additional cities next year, Rosé & Real Estate aims to be a significant event in women’s wealth-building.
Chicago, IL, August 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Rosé & Real Estate, an event focused on empowering women to build wealth through real estate investment, will take place in Chicago on September 22, 2024. The event aims to provide attendees with advanced strategies for real estate investing, networking opportunities, and insights from experienced industry professionals.
According to event organizers, Rosé & Real Estate offers a combination of education and networking designed to help women enhance their real estate portfolios and connect with like-minded individuals in a professional environment. The event will feature presentations from industry experts who have achieved notable success in real estate.
"We designed this event to be more than just a seminar. It's a platform for women to gain the knowledge and connections they need to take control of their financial futures," said Zena Dixon, founder of Rosé & Real Estate. "The interest we’ve seen so far is encouraging, and we’re excited to expand to three additional cities next year."
The event is part of a broader effort by Rosé & Real Estate to make wealth-building through real estate accessible and achievable for women. Organizers note that interest in the event has been strong, with limited seats available.
About Rosé & Real Estate
Rosé & Real Estate is committed to empowering women through real estate by offering exclusive events, access to industry experts, and fostering a community of supportive, like-minded individuals. The organization seeks to make real estate investment an attainable goal for
all women.
Media Contact:
Zena Dixon
Founder
Zena@officialroseandrealestate.com
Rosé & Real Estate
