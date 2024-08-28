PT Study Found an HP Z6 G5 A Desktop Workstation Outperformed a Dell Precision 7960 Tower Workstation
PT reveals CPU performance benefits from an HP Z6 G5 A Desktop Workstation powered by AMD over a Dell Precision 7960 Tower Workstation powered by Intel
Durham, NC, August 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Whether users’ workdays are filled with problem solving, tackling complex AI or machine learning projects, or modeling or manipulating designs in 3D, they need to consider a number of factors before investing in new workstations. In a new study, Principled Technologies (PT) assessed the CPU capabilities of an HP Z6 G5 A Desktop Workstation with a 32-core AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7975W processor and a Dell Precision 7960 Tower Workstation with a 36-core Intel Xeon w9-3475X processor. To focus on CPU, PT equipped both workstations with identical NVIDIA RTX 4000 Ada generation GPUs and enough RAM and SSD storage to power over two dozen benchmarks and tools. PT used these tools to compare AI, content creation, general productivity, rendering, and computer-aided design capabilities on both workstations.
As the report says, “Rendering 3D objects and scenes is an extremely compute-intensive task, and time savings in this area can have real impact on a project’s success. In our rendering tests, we saw consistent improvements from the HP Z6 G5 A Desktop Workstation with a 32-core AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7975WX processor compared to the Dell Precision 7960 Tower Workstation with a 36-core Intel Xeon w9-3475X processor. Even with the same NVIDIA RTX 4000 Ada Generation GPU as its competitor, the HP workstation received a higher GPU score on the Cinebench 2024 benchmark.”
The report also notes that “high-powered workstations are a necessity for engineers, architects, scientists, and game designers working with large renders and models in computer-aided design (CAD) software. The faster their workstations, the more work they can accomplish in a day. In our engineering, drafting, and design tests, the AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7975WX processor-powered HP Z6 G5 A Desktop Workstation received higher benchmark scores than the Intel Xeon w9-3475X processor-powered Dell Precision 7960 Tower Workstation on all three benchmarks.”
To see all of the results from PT hands-on testing comparing the HP Z6 G5 A Desktop Workstation to the Dell Precision 7960 Tower Workstation, read the report at https://facts.pt/HrVpS2B or peruse the infographic at https://facts.pt/GNhxJ8l.
About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.
