GemX Grant Consulting Secures Over $100M for Its Clients
GemX Grant Consulting is proud to announce the official launch of its grant writing and consulting services. Having already secured over $100 million in funding for its clients, GemX Grant Consulting is poised to become a leading player in the grant writing industry with clients small and large.
Flint, MI, August 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- GemX Grant Consulting is proud to announce the official launch of its grant writing and consulting services. Having already secured over $100 million in funding for its clients, GemX Grant Consulting is poised to become a leading player in the grant writing industry with clients small and large. Most recently, GemX Grant Consulting was awarded a $2 million dollar grant management contract with a major federal funder on behalf of a local township in Macomb County, Michigan.
Since its inception, GemX Grant Consulting has been dedicated to providing exceptional grant writing services to a diverse range of clients. These include prestigious institutions and organizations like state-wide colleges and universities, federal funding agencies, local nonprofits, and businesses and organizations, with a continually expanding client list.
Founder and Principal Consultant, Amanda Peters, expressed excitement about the official launch, stating, "We are thrilled to formally introduce GemX Grant Consulting to the broader community. Our team has worked tirelessly over the past year, and our success in securing significant funding for our clients is a testament to our expertise and commitment. We look forward to continuing to support organizations in achieving their funding goals."
GemX Grant Consulting offers comprehensive grant writing services tailored to meet the unique needs of each client. This includes prospect research, identifying funding opportunities, crafting compelling proposals, process planning and guidance, training and workshops, and providing strategic guidance throughout the grant application process. With a proven track record of success, the company has helped numerous clients secure essential funding to support a wide range of projects and initiatives.
About GemX Grant Consulting
GemX Grant Consulting is a premier grant writing consulting company based in Burton, Michigan. The company specializes in helping organizations navigate the complex landscape of grant applications and secure the funding necessary to advance their missions. With a focus on quality, integrity, and results, GemX Grant Consulting is committed to empowering clients to achieve their financial goals and make a meaningful impact in their communities.
The Founder & Principal Consultant, Amanda Peters, is an accomplished and results-driven resource development professional with over 18 years of extensive experience in leading all aspects of grant development and management processes, from ideation to implementation. Amanda has developed federal, state, and foundation grants totaling over $100 million.
For more information about GemX Grant Consulting and its services, please visit their website at gemxg.com or contact:
Amanda Peters
Founder & Principal Consultant
GemX Grant Consulting
Mobile: (989) 482-9309
Email us at grants @ gemxg dot com
Follow us on social media
Since its inception, GemX Grant Consulting has been dedicated to providing exceptional grant writing services to a diverse range of clients. These include prestigious institutions and organizations like state-wide colleges and universities, federal funding agencies, local nonprofits, and businesses and organizations, with a continually expanding client list.
Founder and Principal Consultant, Amanda Peters, expressed excitement about the official launch, stating, "We are thrilled to formally introduce GemX Grant Consulting to the broader community. Our team has worked tirelessly over the past year, and our success in securing significant funding for our clients is a testament to our expertise and commitment. We look forward to continuing to support organizations in achieving their funding goals."
GemX Grant Consulting offers comprehensive grant writing services tailored to meet the unique needs of each client. This includes prospect research, identifying funding opportunities, crafting compelling proposals, process planning and guidance, training and workshops, and providing strategic guidance throughout the grant application process. With a proven track record of success, the company has helped numerous clients secure essential funding to support a wide range of projects and initiatives.
About GemX Grant Consulting
GemX Grant Consulting is a premier grant writing consulting company based in Burton, Michigan. The company specializes in helping organizations navigate the complex landscape of grant applications and secure the funding necessary to advance their missions. With a focus on quality, integrity, and results, GemX Grant Consulting is committed to empowering clients to achieve their financial goals and make a meaningful impact in their communities.
The Founder & Principal Consultant, Amanda Peters, is an accomplished and results-driven resource development professional with over 18 years of extensive experience in leading all aspects of grant development and management processes, from ideation to implementation. Amanda has developed federal, state, and foundation grants totaling over $100 million.
For more information about GemX Grant Consulting and its services, please visit their website at gemxg.com or contact:
Amanda Peters
Founder & Principal Consultant
GemX Grant Consulting
Mobile: (989) 482-9309
Email us at grants @ gemxg dot com
Follow us on social media
Contact
GemX Grant ConsultingContact
Amanda Peters
989-482-9309
gemxg.com
Amanda Peters
989-482-9309
gemxg.com
Categories