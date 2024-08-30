EVSTAR and EV ChargePlus Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance EV Charging Solutions
The innovative collaboration combines premium EV charging products with extended warranty services to deliver unmatched reliability and value.
Ashburn, VA, August 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- EVSTAR, a national renewable energy service and warranty administrator backed by a leading global insurance organization, proudly announces a strategic partnership with EV ChargePlus, a leader in premium turnkey electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions. This collaboration is set to expand the offerings of EV charging by integrating top-tier charging solutions with comprehensive warranty coverage, ensuring increased reliability and value for customers.
Andrew Hoehner, CEO of EVSTAR, shared, "EVSTAR is thrilled to partner with EV ChargePlus to enhance the availability of EV chargers in the market. By combining our expertise and resources, we aim to foster mutual growth and deliver outstanding charging experiences and value to our customers."
EV ChargePlus stands out through its commitment to premium quality, affordability, and comprehensive service. They strive to make the charging experience straightforward and efficient by providing all EV products and services in one place. EV ChargePlus’s state-of-the-art AC and DC smart-charging stations are made from top-tier materials sourced from industry leaders and are rigorously tested for reliability in all weather conditions. Their customized software provides unparalleled control and visibility over all aspects of charging operations.
"Partnering with EVSTAR marks a significant milestone for EV ChargePlus,” said Tautvydas Mitkus, CEO of EV ChargePlus. “This collaboration allows us to enhance our service offerings by providing our clients with extended warranties that ensure the long-term reliability and performance of their EV charging stations. Together, we are committed to driving the adoption of electric vehicles by delivering unparalleled value, quality, and peace of mind to our customers."
This partnership combines EV ChargePlus's expertise in premium EV charging solutions with EVSTAR's specialization in extended warranty services. This collaboration enhances the offering by ensuring that charging stations are protected and maintained over extended periods, improving overall reliability and customer satisfaction. Together, EVSTAR and EV Energy Plus provide a robust service package that addresses both immediate and long-term needs.
About EV ChargePlus
EV ChargePlus is dedicated to providing high-quality, all-in-one EV charging solutions designed for residential, commercial, and public sector applications. Their premium offerings encompass advanced hardware, customized software, seamless installation and maintenance services, and a broad range of accessories and replacement parts. EV ChargePlus is committed to delivering exceptional performance and value, making the EV charging experience as efficient and straightforward as possible.
About EVSTAR
EVSTAR is a national renewable energy service and warranty administrator backed by an AM Best A-rated global insurance carrier. The company has assembled a dedicated team of industry experts with decades of experience in EV technology, service, warranty and repair, while delivering unique services for its customers. EVSTAR’s mission is to deliver financially secure products that are underwritten and backed by leading global financial firms; to offload financial exposure and protect partners’ future so they can focus their attention on growth and enlightening their customers. With its underwritten products, EVSTAR ensures that funds are always there to repair and/or replace EV charging devices, remove finger-pointing, and deliver the highest uptime while helping to grow the EV industry as a whole and continue to assist in building its partners’ brands.
Andrew Hoehner, CEO of EVSTAR, shared, "EVSTAR is thrilled to partner with EV ChargePlus to enhance the availability of EV chargers in the market. By combining our expertise and resources, we aim to foster mutual growth and deliver outstanding charging experiences and value to our customers."
EV ChargePlus stands out through its commitment to premium quality, affordability, and comprehensive service. They strive to make the charging experience straightforward and efficient by providing all EV products and services in one place. EV ChargePlus’s state-of-the-art AC and DC smart-charging stations are made from top-tier materials sourced from industry leaders and are rigorously tested for reliability in all weather conditions. Their customized software provides unparalleled control and visibility over all aspects of charging operations.
"Partnering with EVSTAR marks a significant milestone for EV ChargePlus,” said Tautvydas Mitkus, CEO of EV ChargePlus. “This collaboration allows us to enhance our service offerings by providing our clients with extended warranties that ensure the long-term reliability and performance of their EV charging stations. Together, we are committed to driving the adoption of electric vehicles by delivering unparalleled value, quality, and peace of mind to our customers."
This partnership combines EV ChargePlus's expertise in premium EV charging solutions with EVSTAR's specialization in extended warranty services. This collaboration enhances the offering by ensuring that charging stations are protected and maintained over extended periods, improving overall reliability and customer satisfaction. Together, EVSTAR and EV Energy Plus provide a robust service package that addresses both immediate and long-term needs.
About EV ChargePlus
EV ChargePlus is dedicated to providing high-quality, all-in-one EV charging solutions designed for residential, commercial, and public sector applications. Their premium offerings encompass advanced hardware, customized software, seamless installation and maintenance services, and a broad range of accessories and replacement parts. EV ChargePlus is committed to delivering exceptional performance and value, making the EV charging experience as efficient and straightforward as possible.
About EVSTAR
EVSTAR is a national renewable energy service and warranty administrator backed by an AM Best A-rated global insurance carrier. The company has assembled a dedicated team of industry experts with decades of experience in EV technology, service, warranty and repair, while delivering unique services for its customers. EVSTAR’s mission is to deliver financially secure products that are underwritten and backed by leading global financial firms; to offload financial exposure and protect partners’ future so they can focus their attention on growth and enlightening their customers. With its underwritten products, EVSTAR ensures that funds are always there to repair and/or replace EV charging devices, remove finger-pointing, and deliver the highest uptime while helping to grow the EV industry as a whole and continue to assist in building its partners’ brands.
Contact
EVSTARContact
Holly Audiss
855-838-7827
evstar.com
Holly Audiss
855-838-7827
evstar.com
Categories