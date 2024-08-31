Innovair Solutions Continues Its Growth in the US as the Quebec-Based Company Acquires Warmzone
Salt Lake City, UT, August 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Innovair Solutions continues its expansion in the United States with the acquisition of Warmzone, a manufacturer and distributor specializing in electric radiant-heating systems based in Salt Lake City, Utah. This acquisition strengthens Innovair Solutions' position as a leader in the industry and reinforces its role as a specialist in heating, ventilation and air conditioning.
“The acquisition of Warmzone is a major addition that will support our expansion in the US,” said Louis Beaulieu, CEO. “The specialized knowledge of the Warmzone team, combined with our internal expertise, will allow us to optimize our heating cable offering and enhance the advisory services provided to our clients.”
It is expected that Warmzone employees will remain with the company under the leadership of Kevin Wilson and Blair Buxton. Operations will remain in the Salt Lake City area at its 22,000-square-foot facilities. This marks Innovair Solutions'
third US location, complementing its existing facilities in Miami and Chicago.
In May, Innovair Solutions announced a strategic alliance with Groupe Stelpro to create synergies aimed at strengthening their position in the North American market and driving future growth. The addition of Warmzone to Innovair Solutions'
portfolio in the US is part of this alliance’s growth plan.
About Innovair Solutions
Innovair Solutions is a Quebec-based family-owned business founded as Ouellet Canada in 1967. It is recognized as a preferred supplier in the heating, ventilation and air conditioning industry. As a North American leader in its sector, the company manufactures and distributes high-quality products that combine performance, efficiency and safety. Innovair Solutions has over 500 employees, 12 operational sites across 3 countries, 522,000 square feet of production and warehouse space, and more than 1 million devices sold annually under 12 distinct brands. The company is a winner of Canada’s Best Managed Companies award.
“The acquisition of Warmzone is a major addition that will support our expansion in the US,” said Louis Beaulieu, CEO. “The specialized knowledge of the Warmzone team, combined with our internal expertise, will allow us to optimize our heating cable offering and enhance the advisory services provided to our clients.”
It is expected that Warmzone employees will remain with the company under the leadership of Kevin Wilson and Blair Buxton. Operations will remain in the Salt Lake City area at its 22,000-square-foot facilities. This marks Innovair Solutions'
third US location, complementing its existing facilities in Miami and Chicago.
In May, Innovair Solutions announced a strategic alliance with Groupe Stelpro to create synergies aimed at strengthening their position in the North American market and driving future growth. The addition of Warmzone to Innovair Solutions'
portfolio in the US is part of this alliance’s growth plan.
About Innovair Solutions
Innovair Solutions is a Quebec-based family-owned business founded as Ouellet Canada in 1967. It is recognized as a preferred supplier in the heating, ventilation and air conditioning industry. As a North American leader in its sector, the company manufactures and distributes high-quality products that combine performance, efficiency and safety. Innovair Solutions has over 500 employees, 12 operational sites across 3 countries, 522,000 square feet of production and warehouse space, and more than 1 million devices sold annually under 12 distinct brands. The company is a winner of Canada’s Best Managed Companies award.
Contact
Innovair SolutionsContact
Sébastien Richard Ing. / P. Eng.
418 247-3947 ext. 267
www.innovairsolutions.com
Sébastien Richard Ing. / P. Eng.
418 247-3947 ext. 267
www.innovairsolutions.com
Multimedia
Categories