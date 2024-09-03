Deliberate Coaching, Education Edition
Melbourne, FL, September 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- A School Leader's Guide to Enhancing Teacher Effectiveness and Student Achievement
Deliberate Coaching by Paul Gavoni and Nicholas L. Weatherly
For decades, the U.S. education system’s focus when supporting teachers has been telling teachers what they should be doing and providing poor evaluations when they don’t do it. If we want students to achieve, we must improve our methods of training and coaching teachers.
Introducing Deliberate Coaching: Optimizing Teaching and Learning Through Behavior Science [979-8-9886548-6-5; $29.95; KeyPress Publishing; September 2024] by noted authors Paul Gavoni and Nicholas L. Weatherly, the must-have guidebook for educational leaders looking to create substantial, measurable improvements in teaching quality and student performance.
Written for educational leaders and anyone tasked with supporting school improvement, including district leaders, school administrators, and school psychologists, Deliberate Coaching delivers a behavioral science-backed approach to coaching educators. Using a practical framework for real-world application, the approach ensures professional development efforts, school improvement plans, and performance-improvement approaches lead to significant, sustainable, and replicable outcomes.
“In our opinion, a big problem is that teacher and leader preparation and induction programs are primarily rooted in theory, with little practice and oftentimes zero coaching to help apply skills they learn to the school,” the coauthors explain. Deliberate Coaching addresses the inefficacy of conventional training and performance-improvement methods and offers efficient alternatives that can be applied quickly and easily.
Deliberate Coaching can enable people to reach the highest levels of success through a measurable process that progressively helps educators perform a little bit better tomorrow than they did today, ultimately benefiting students.
Deliberate Coaching: Optimizing Teaching and Learning Through Behavior Science
by Paul Gavoni and Nicholas L. Weatherly
KeyPress Publishing
Trade Paperback; September 3, 2024
ISBN: 979-8-9886548-6-5
$29.95; 6x9; 253 pages
About the Authors
Dr. Paul Gavoni and Dr. Nicholas Weatherly combine their expertise in applied behavior analysis to foster systemic improvements in education and organizational settings. Gavoni’s vast experience across various sectors enriches his approach to enhancing performance and behavior, while Weatherly’s extensive work globally in the areas of safety, leadership development, and culture change underpins his strategies for operational excellence. Together, their work encapsulates a commitment to applying behavioral science principles for systemic improvement, embodying a powerful blend of science, leadership, and practical application.
About ABA Technologies, Inc. and KeyPress Publishing
Our mission is to disseminate the science and technology of behavior. Our relentless effort to bring the science of behavior to the world began in 1992 with the founding of ABA Technologies, Inc. by Dr. Jose Martinez-Diaz. ABA Technologies, Inc. became a pioneer in developing and delivering online and professional education. In 2020, ABA Technologies, Inc. expanded our impact as a learning company by creating KeyPress Publishing. We combine experts from the field of behavior analysis and areas such as business strategy and cultural development, behavior-based safety, systems analysis, and instructional design, with carefully crafted project management, art design, and marketing to publish both print and digital books.
ABA Technologies, Inc.
930 South Harbor City Boulevard, Suite 402
Melbourne, Florida 32901ABA Technologies, Inc.
930 South Harbor City Boulevard, Suite 402
Melbourne, Florida 32901
keypress@abatechnologies.com
Deliberate Coaching by Paul Gavoni and Nicholas L. Weatherly
For decades, the U.S. education system’s focus when supporting teachers has been telling teachers what they should be doing and providing poor evaluations when they don’t do it. If we want students to achieve, we must improve our methods of training and coaching teachers.
Introducing Deliberate Coaching: Optimizing Teaching and Learning Through Behavior Science [979-8-9886548-6-5; $29.95; KeyPress Publishing; September 2024] by noted authors Paul Gavoni and Nicholas L. Weatherly, the must-have guidebook for educational leaders looking to create substantial, measurable improvements in teaching quality and student performance.
Written for educational leaders and anyone tasked with supporting school improvement, including district leaders, school administrators, and school psychologists, Deliberate Coaching delivers a behavioral science-backed approach to coaching educators. Using a practical framework for real-world application, the approach ensures professional development efforts, school improvement plans, and performance-improvement approaches lead to significant, sustainable, and replicable outcomes.
“In our opinion, a big problem is that teacher and leader preparation and induction programs are primarily rooted in theory, with little practice and oftentimes zero coaching to help apply skills they learn to the school,” the coauthors explain. Deliberate Coaching addresses the inefficacy of conventional training and performance-improvement methods and offers efficient alternatives that can be applied quickly and easily.
Deliberate Coaching can enable people to reach the highest levels of success through a measurable process that progressively helps educators perform a little bit better tomorrow than they did today, ultimately benefiting students.
Deliberate Coaching: Optimizing Teaching and Learning Through Behavior Science
by Paul Gavoni and Nicholas L. Weatherly
KeyPress Publishing
Trade Paperback; September 3, 2024
ISBN: 979-8-9886548-6-5
$29.95; 6x9; 253 pages
About the Authors
Dr. Paul Gavoni and Dr. Nicholas Weatherly combine their expertise in applied behavior analysis to foster systemic improvements in education and organizational settings. Gavoni’s vast experience across various sectors enriches his approach to enhancing performance and behavior, while Weatherly’s extensive work globally in the areas of safety, leadership development, and culture change underpins his strategies for operational excellence. Together, their work encapsulates a commitment to applying behavioral science principles for systemic improvement, embodying a powerful blend of science, leadership, and practical application.
About ABA Technologies, Inc. and KeyPress Publishing
Our mission is to disseminate the science and technology of behavior. Our relentless effort to bring the science of behavior to the world began in 1992 with the founding of ABA Technologies, Inc. by Dr. Jose Martinez-Diaz. ABA Technologies, Inc. became a pioneer in developing and delivering online and professional education. In 2020, ABA Technologies, Inc. expanded our impact as a learning company by creating KeyPress Publishing. We combine experts from the field of behavior analysis and areas such as business strategy and cultural development, behavior-based safety, systems analysis, and instructional design, with carefully crafted project management, art design, and marketing to publish both print and digital books.
ABA Technologies, Inc.
930 South Harbor City Boulevard, Suite 402
Melbourne, Florida 32901ABA Technologies, Inc.
930 South Harbor City Boulevard, Suite 402
Melbourne, Florida 32901
keypress@abatechnologies.com
Contact
ABA Technologies, Inc.Contact
Adele Hall
321-222-6822
https://abatechnologies.com
info@abatechnologies.com
Adele Hall
321-222-6822
https://abatechnologies.com
info@abatechnologies.com
Multimedia
Categories