Announcing GayVeterans.us Has Launched a New Members Portal, Supporting the LGBTQ+ US Veterans Community
Nashville, TN, August 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- This new member portal is dedicated to supporting 1 million LGBTQ+ veterans with resources, camaraderie, and information they need. You can connect with fellow veterans, access a wide range of support services, and get help for PTSD, mental health, find veteran's organizations, and more.
GayVeterans.us is the brainchild of Bill Kibler, who has a long-standing reputation of combining both community service and the Internet. After 35+ years of working with the Beirut Veterans community and enduring nothing but hate and bigotry from within, he decided enough was enough and discussed his plans with the other 2 LGBTQ Veterans who also endured the same experiences from within the Beirut Veterans community. Yes, there are some good people there, but for the most part, the overall bigotry and anti-LGBTQ atmosphere weighed its toll on the 3 Beirut Veterans. They go low, we go high. GayVeterans.us is their vision. Their commitment to the entire LGBTQ Veterans Community is to provide both a Safe Space, free from what they have experienced within their own veteran's community, and as an online community resource for the entire LGBTQ Veterans Community.
GayVeteransUS-Inc. is a non-profit, charitable organization in the State of Tennessee and has applied for IRS §501(c)(3) status, allowing you to deduct donations as charitable contributions on your tax filings. GayVeterans.us is run by veteran volunteers, so our expenses are extremely low – no rent, no payroll, nothing fancy. Each year GayVeterans.us will file a publicly available Form 1099 with the IRS allowing you to see how money is spent.
Contact:
Bill Kibler, President/Webmaster
bill@gayveterans.us (preferred)
615.957.2452 TTY/Relay/Text
www.gayveterans.us
