Seattle’s Museum of Flight to Host the 2024 D.B. Cooper Conference by D.B. Cooper Events from November 15 to 17
Seattle, WA, September 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- From November 15 to 17, 2024, Seattle will once again be the center of one of the nation’s most enduring mysteries: "Who was D.B. Cooper?" Alongside Amelia Earhart's disappearance and the whereabouts of Jimmy Hoffa, the D.B. Cooper case remains one of America's top unsolved mysteries. For fifty-three years, the FBI, citizen investigators, authors, and documentarians have sought to identify the man behind the only unsolved hijacking in U.S. history. The individual, known as “Dan Cooper,” famously hijacked a flight from Portland to Seattle on Thanksgiving Eve in 1971, demanding $200,000 and four parachutes before disappearing after a daring jump from a Boeing 727 somewhere over the Pacific Northwest.
This year’s conference at the Museum of Flight will feature a range of experts, including a leading cold case DNA scientist, researchers, and authors unveiling two new suspects. Attendees will also have the unique opportunity to hear from the passenger who sat in the same row as Cooper on Flight 305. The 2024 D.B. Cooper Conference promises to provide fresh insights and explore all facets of the case, from the aviation elements and flight path to the latest in scientific testing that could potentially solve the mystery once and for all.
Tickets for the conference are limited and include admission to the Museum of Flight, the nation’s largest independent aerospace museum with over 175 air and spacecraft and dozens of exhibits on display. This exclusive access allows attendees to not only engage with expert presentations but also to explore the museum’s extensive exhibits, including a Boeing 727 similar to the one involved in the 1971 hijacking.
Both weekend and daily tickets are available, and the conference agenda, along with additional details, can be found at DBCooperEvents.com.
