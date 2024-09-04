International Eating Champion James Webby to Compete in Fried Chicken Eating Contest at Nan's
International Eating Champion James Webby to Compete in Fried Chicken Eating Contest at Nan's - Local Fried Chicken Fans Will Have a "Rare Opportunity" to See a World-Class Eater in Action
Stow, MA, September 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- "Get ready for an unforgettable culinary showdown" says Chef Owner, Jordan Mackey, as Nan's Kitchen proudly hosts the first ever Fried Chicken Eating Contest in Stow, Massachusetts on September 8, 2024, at 1 PM. This event will feature international eating sensation James Webb, who has traveled all the way from Australia to visit Massachusetts.
James Webb, renowned globally for his impressive competitive eating, has set his sights on Nan’s to try "the best Fried Chicken in Massachusetts". With a competitive resume that includes shared stages with the likes of Joey Chestnut and Takeru Kobayashi, Webby is a true titan in the world of competitive eating. As the first Australian to compete at Coney Island, Webby’s arrival in Stow is a momentous occasion for food enthusiasts and competitive eating fans alike.
Webby’s remarkable achievements include:
- Donuts, Glazed (3oz): 70 Glazed Donuts in 8 minutes, set during Salvation Army National Donut Day on June 7, 2024.
- Texas Sausage: 51 sausages in 10 minutes at ManorPalooza, Manor, TX on May 4, 2024.
- Jack's Donut Holes: 350 donut holes in 8 minutes at New Castle, IN on May 24, 2024.
- Pistachios: 338 pistachios in 8 minutes at the Wonderful Pistachios Get Crackin' Eating Championship on February 26, 2024.
- Chicken Wings: 224 wings in 10 minutes during Wings for Wishes on March 9, 2024.
- Fudge, Chocolate: 13.5 lbs of chocolate fudge in 8 minutes on March 30, 2024.
In a thrilling local twist, Webby will face off against Nan's very own cook, Adam Carter. Known for his dedication to crafting some of the best fried chicken in the state, Carter will be looking to defend his culinary honor against the formidable international competitor.
This high-energy contest will not only showcase Webby’s extraordinary eating prowess but also highlight the exceptional flavors that Nan's Fried Chicken is renowned for. Fans and food lovers are encouraged to attend and witness this unique clash of competitive eating and culinary excellence. Nan’s will also be streaming the event live on Facebook Live and Instagram.
Event Details
- Date: September 8, 2024
- Time: 1 PM
- Location: Nan's, 271 Great Road, Stow, MA 01775
Join us for an afternoon of excitement, delicious fried chicken, and the thrill of competitive eating. Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of a remarkable event.
For Media Inquiries, Contact:
Lindsay Tierney
Creative Director
774-463-7180
lindsay@nansmarket.com
About Nan's Kitchen
Nan's Fried Chicken is renowned for its delicious, mouth-watering fried chicken and exceptional culinary experience. Established in 2020, Nan's has become a local favorite, known for its commitment to quality and flavor. For more information visit www.nansmarket.com
About James Webb
Website: https://majorleagueeating.com/eaters/282
TIkTok (1.7 Million Followers)
Instagram: jwebby_can.eat.
