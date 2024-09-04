Size Stream Releases a New and Improved MeThreeSixty Mobile App
MeThreeSixty, the market-leading health and wellness app that enables users to track their body changes throughout their journey, now has an improved user experience and a Premium subscription option that provides unlimited access to 3D body scans and priority customer support.
Cary, NC, September 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- MeThreeSixty, initially released in 2022, is a consumer-focused 3D body scanning app designed to help individuals track body changes along their health and wellness journey. From a quick and simple body scan using the camera on most any Apple or Android smartphone, MeThreeSixty delivers over a dozen body measurements, as well as critical health metrics including body fat percentage and lean body mass. Users are also able to compare historical scans side-by-side, view 3D avatars of their body, and visualize their potential future body based on possible weight losses and gains with FutureMe™.
Size Stream is excited to announce their latest release of MeThreeSixty. The newest version features both Standard, which remains available at no cost, and Premium, which provides users enhanced features to track their health journey.
MeThreeSixty Premium features include unrestricted access to a user’s entire scan history. Unlike Standard users, who are limited to viewing a select set of their most recent scans, Premium users have unlimited access to their entire scan history. Premium subscribers will also receive priority customer service through an exclusive electronic support system. This dedicated support channel ensures faster response times and more efficient resolution of support requests.
Additional improvements have been made that benefit both Standard and Premium users. All new MeThreeSixty signups now have the option to create and manage their accounts using either a phone number or an email address. This feature will simplify account management and provide flexibility to users. Also, all accounts will benefit from the implementation of One-Time Passcodes (OTP). The OTP feature is available for all users and provides an added layer of security.
About Size Stream
Size Stream, LLC, a leader in 3D body scanning technology, was founded in 2012 and is a wholly owned subsidiary of TAL Group. In addition to driving innovation in human body data acquisition and analysis in the 3D industry, the company focuses on providing services to several markets including medical and wellness, apparel, and health and fitness. Servicing a worldwide network of clients, Size Stream is the global leader in accurate, 3D measuring technology. Size Stream is the owner and operator of the leading health and fitness app, MeThreeSixty (www.methreesixty.com).
