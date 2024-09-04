Inaugural The Best of Cinema+Art+Culture Festival Set to Illuminate Las Vegas

The Best of Cinema is set to become a landmark event, celebrating the best of the best in film, art, and cultural contributions. Produced by TMG Films, this festival aims to elevate the global profile of exceptional films, filmmakers & artists. TMG Films, a renowned international film buyer and distributor since 1991, has a prestigious presence at top-tier festivals such as Cannes, Venice, Sundance, SXSW, Toronto, Shanghai. TMG is committed to highlighting the pinnacle of creative achievement.