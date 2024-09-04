Inaugural The Best of Cinema+Art+Culture Festival Set to Illuminate Las Vegas
This December, the world’s entertainment capital will host an extraordinary celebration of film, art, and culture. From December 6-8, 2024, the inaugural "Best of Cinema+Art+Culture" (BCAC) festival will take center stage at the UNLV Department of Film. This premier event will spotlight award-winning creators and works, solidifying its place as the ultimate showcase of excellence in these fields.
Festival Overview:
BCAC is set to become a landmark event, celebrating the best of the best in film, art, and cultural contributions. Produced by TMG Films, this festival aims to elevate the global profile of exceptional films, filmmakers, and artists. TMG Films, a renowned international film buyer and distributor since 1991, has a prestigious presence at top-tier festivals such as Cannes, Venice, Sundance, SXSW, Toronto, Shanghai, and Tokyo. As Nevada’s only accredited film buyer and the creator of the acclaimed Silver State Awards, TMG is committed to highlighting the pinnacle of creative achievement.
“The Best of Cinema” brings together the world’s most talented filmmakers under one roof,” said Paolo Sadri, President of TMG Films. “BCAC will be a unique platform where the finest in cinema, art, and culture converge.”
“We are so excited to offer this unparalleled opportunity to our students and our community,” added Dr. Heather Addison, chair of the UNLV Department of Film. “‘The Best of Cinema’ will feature top films and artists from around the globe, providing UNLV and the city of Las Vegas with a signature international motion picture and arts event.”
What to Expect at BCAC:
BCAC will be the ultimate destination for those seeking to discover the year’s most impactful films, connect with both established and emerging artists, and immerse themselves in a rich cultural experience. Highlights include:
A curated selection of the year’s most influential films.
Engagements with global artists through exclusive screenings, exhibitions, and cultural showcases.
Panels, discussions, and networking opportunities with key industry figures.
BCAC is not just a festival; it’s a movement to broaden the ways audiences engage with premier films and art. By bringing these remarkable talents to the Silver State, the festival fosters a vibrant community of creatives and enthusiasts, extending its influence far beyond Nevada.
About TMG Films:
TMG Films is a distinguished leader in the entertainment industry, recognized for its role as an international film buyer, distributor, and producer. Founded in 1991, TMG continues to trailblaze in promoting excellence in film, art, and culture, with accolades such as the Silver State Awards underscoring its commitment to quality and innovation.
About UNLV Department of Film:
In the Department of Film at the University of Nevada Las Vegas (UNLV FILM), students discover the power and potential of cinema, developing creative vision and expertise that are the foundation for a lifetime of achievement in the dynamic worlds of film, television, and digital media. We cultivate a spirit of collaboration, attend major film festivals, build strong bridges to industry, and explore the frontiers of motion picture technology and art in the twenty-first century...and beyond.
