Value Investment Group Acquires GRC Consulting, Strengthening Portfolio in Dirt Hauling and Excavation Services

Antimatter Construction Contractors, the home services holding company of Value Investment Group (VIG), the prominent single-family office of Rashaun Williams, is pleased to announce the acquisition of GRC Consulting, Inc. GRC is a premier dirt hauling, excavation, and grading company with over 30 employees based in Frederick, Colorado.