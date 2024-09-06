Eminent Spine Scoliosis Deformity Pedicle Screw System Received FDA 510(k) Clearance on August 20, 2024

Eminent Spine received 510(k) approval on the Scoliosis Deformity Pedicle Screw System as of August 20, 2024. Eminent Spine is showcasing the Scoliosis Deformity Pedicle Screw System at AMCICO (September 4-8) in Cancun, MX and SMISS (September 5-7) in Las Vegas, NV.