Former Microsoft Asia Research Institute VP, Dr. Jiangsen Tian, Joins Yushan.AI Corporation to Lead LLM Development
Dr. Jiangsen Tian, former Vice President of Microsoft Asia Research Institute, has officially joined Yushan.AI Corp. as Chief AI Scientist.
Seattle, WA, September 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Yushan.AI Corporation announced today that Dr. Jiangsen Tian, former Vice President of Microsoft Asia Research Institute, has officially joined the company as Chief AI Scientist. He will lead the company’s technological advancements in large language models (LLM). Dr. Tian’s arrival marks a significant step for Yushan.AI in the global AI technology landscape.
Dr. Tian’s career began at AT&T Bell Labs, where he worked on multi-core systems research for UNIX. He then spent five years at SpaceLabs Medical, focusing on intelligent research and management of patient monitoring instruments. Afterward, he joined bSQUARE, a startup in Seattle specializing in embedded software and mobile solutions, where he served as a senior executive in the development department. He played a pivotal role in the rapid growth and eventual IPO of bSQUARE.
In 2004, Dr. Tian joined Microsoft, where he accumulated extensive experience across several departments, serving as Director of the Technology Innovation Department at the Asia Research Institute before leaving in 2023 as Vice President of Microsoft Asia Research Institute. His research interests focus on product incubation and transforming cutting-edge software research into practical products.
Dr. Tian holds a Master’s and Ph.D. in Computer Science from the City University of New York. His research areas span natural language processing, machine learning, speech recognition, and deep learning. He has published numerous influential research papers in both industry and academia and has won several Best Paper Awards at top international conferences. His research achievements are not only highly recognized in academia but are also widely applied in industry.
In addition to his outstanding academic and professional background, Dr. Tian has a remarkable family legacy. His grandfather, Professor Tian Mingpeng, was the first Chinese-American professor invited to teach at the National Cheng Kung University (NCKU) Chemistry Department in Taiwan in 1960, contributing significantly to the department's development. In 2000, his students, in gratitude for his dedication to education, raised funds to establish the "Tian Mingpeng Academic Research Foundation" in his honor. Notably, the NCKU Chemistry Alumni Association was founded in 2007, seven years after the Tian Foundation.
Dr. Tian stated, "I am excited to join Yushan.AI and have the opportunity to collaborate with such an innovative team. The potential applications of large language models across various fields are immense, and I look forward to working with the Yushan.AI team to push the boundaries of this technology and apply it to more real-world scenarios."
Yushan.AI CEO, I-fa Chang, who is also the CEO of Inkstone Capital and Aimifinity Investment Corp. I (Nasdaq: AIMAU), said, "Dr. Tian's joining will significantly enhance our technical capabilities and innovation in large language models. We believe that under his leadership, Yushan.AI will secure a more favorable position in the global AI technology competition."
Yushan.AI is a leading company dedicated to advancing cutting-edge AI technology, focusing on large language models, deep learning, and intelligent application development. The company will continue to invest in technology and innovation to provide state-of-the-art AI solutions to global clients.
About Yushan.AI Corporation
Yushan.AI is a company under Inkstone Capital, dedicated to the independent development of large language models (LLM). Inkstone Capital is a venture capital firm focused on investing in high-tech, high-growth, and ESG-related enterprises. Its portfolio includes Aimfinity Investment Corp. I, a Nasdaq-listed company (AIMAU), an innovative paper packaging products company, and Inkstone Insurance Brokers. Yushan.AI Corporation is a high-tech company focused on AI technology development and application, committed to providing leading AI solutions and products for businesses. The company boasts a team of top scientists and engineers, working to commercialize AI technologies and provide innovative technical support to industries worldwide.
Dr. Tian’s career began at AT&T Bell Labs, where he worked on multi-core systems research for UNIX. He then spent five years at SpaceLabs Medical, focusing on intelligent research and management of patient monitoring instruments. Afterward, he joined bSQUARE, a startup in Seattle specializing in embedded software and mobile solutions, where he served as a senior executive in the development department. He played a pivotal role in the rapid growth and eventual IPO of bSQUARE.
In 2004, Dr. Tian joined Microsoft, where he accumulated extensive experience across several departments, serving as Director of the Technology Innovation Department at the Asia Research Institute before leaving in 2023 as Vice President of Microsoft Asia Research Institute. His research interests focus on product incubation and transforming cutting-edge software research into practical products.
Dr. Tian holds a Master’s and Ph.D. in Computer Science from the City University of New York. His research areas span natural language processing, machine learning, speech recognition, and deep learning. He has published numerous influential research papers in both industry and academia and has won several Best Paper Awards at top international conferences. His research achievements are not only highly recognized in academia but are also widely applied in industry.
In addition to his outstanding academic and professional background, Dr. Tian has a remarkable family legacy. His grandfather, Professor Tian Mingpeng, was the first Chinese-American professor invited to teach at the National Cheng Kung University (NCKU) Chemistry Department in Taiwan in 1960, contributing significantly to the department's development. In 2000, his students, in gratitude for his dedication to education, raised funds to establish the "Tian Mingpeng Academic Research Foundation" in his honor. Notably, the NCKU Chemistry Alumni Association was founded in 2007, seven years after the Tian Foundation.
Dr. Tian stated, "I am excited to join Yushan.AI and have the opportunity to collaborate with such an innovative team. The potential applications of large language models across various fields are immense, and I look forward to working with the Yushan.AI team to push the boundaries of this technology and apply it to more real-world scenarios."
Yushan.AI CEO, I-fa Chang, who is also the CEO of Inkstone Capital and Aimifinity Investment Corp. I (Nasdaq: AIMAU), said, "Dr. Tian's joining will significantly enhance our technical capabilities and innovation in large language models. We believe that under his leadership, Yushan.AI will secure a more favorable position in the global AI technology competition."
Yushan.AI is a leading company dedicated to advancing cutting-edge AI technology, focusing on large language models, deep learning, and intelligent application development. The company will continue to invest in technology and innovation to provide state-of-the-art AI solutions to global clients.
About Yushan.AI Corporation
Yushan.AI is a company under Inkstone Capital, dedicated to the independent development of large language models (LLM). Inkstone Capital is a venture capital firm focused on investing in high-tech, high-growth, and ESG-related enterprises. Its portfolio includes Aimfinity Investment Corp. I, a Nasdaq-listed company (AIMAU), an innovative paper packaging products company, and Inkstone Insurance Brokers. Yushan.AI Corporation is a high-tech company focused on AI technology development and application, committed to providing leading AI solutions and products for businesses. The company boasts a team of top scientists and engineers, working to commercialize AI technologies and provide innovative technical support to industries worldwide.
Contact
Yushan.AI CorporationContact
I-fa Chang
425-365-9666
Www.yushan.ai
I-fa Chang
425-365-9666
Www.yushan.ai
Categories