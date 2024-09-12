US Department of Veterans Affairs Multi-Million Dollar Contract Award to Deploy TeleMate’s UC Observability Includes Massive Contact Centers
TeleMate set to deliver intelligent single pane of glass visibility for the Department of VA.
Atlanta, GA, September 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- TeleMate, a leading developer of vendor neutral monitoring, analytics & observability solutions for unified communications (UC), collaboration & contact center environments, today announced the US Department of Veterans Affairs multi-million dollar contract award includes the deployment of TeleMate’s capabilities to cover up to 20,000 agents across a host of critical contact centers.
The VA is the largest integrated health care system in the United States, serving over 9 million veterans each year. The Veterans Health Administration (VHA) provides comprehensive care, including primary and specialized services, across 1,321 health care facilities. This network includes 172 VA Medical Centers and 1,138 outpatient clinics. With over 371,000 health care professionals and support staff.
The TeleMate’s observability capabilities are slated to bring immense value to both operational stakeholders and the technical teams that are responsible for the underlying contact center infrastructure.
“In general, we recognize the critical nature of a contact center in organizations, given the VA’s unparalleled mission of delivering services to our veterans, we feel a heightened level of responsibility,” says TeleMate’s CEO Steve Tabaska. “The real-time insight that TeleMate provides will deliver operational efficiencies and user experience (UX) improvements. Ultimately, we want to help positively impact our veterans and their families.”
The deployment will cover a broad spectrum of multi-vendor contact center platforms, offering the VA a unified, single-pane-of-glass view of the entire environment. This comprehensive approach will enable better decision-making, optimize resource allocation, and enhance overall performance.
To learn more, access the “How we are transforming the VA with TeleMate Unified Communications (UC) Monitoring, Analytics & Observability Solution.” https://www.telemate.net/dept-va-case-study
About TeleMate
TeleMate is based in Atlanta, Georgia, and specializes in providing vendor-neutral monitoring, analytics & observability solutions for unified communications, collaboration, and contact center environments. TeleMate’s platform delivers comprehensive visibility, performance monitoring, and management oversight, helping organizations achieve operational excellence and superior user experiences.
Contact
TeleMate, LLCContact
Reginald Pearson
678-589-3695
www.telemate.net
