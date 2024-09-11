Vimaan Named in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ Reports, 2024 for Autonomous Data Collection and Inspection

Vimaan has been recognized in two Gartner Hype Cycle Reports. The first is part of the “Hype Cycle for Mobile Robots and Drones, 2024,” the category Vimaan has been included in is “Autonomous Data Collection and Inspection.” The other is in the “Hype Cycle for Supply Chain Execution Technologies, 2024.” Vimaan was also recognized last year as a Cool Vendor in the 2023 Gartner Cool Vendors in Logistics Technology.