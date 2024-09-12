International Computer Consulting Group (ICCG) and Piyovi Form Strategic Partnership to Serve Their Customers with Best-in-Class Cloud Shipping Solution
Warrington, PA, September 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Leading Enterprise Software solutions reseller and integrator International Computer Consulting Group (“ICCG”) is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with Piyovi, a best-in-class Global Shipping Solution with pre-built integrations to Infor and Acumatica ERP solutions.
ICCG is an enterprise software focused consulting firm with a global presence and a track record of more than 2,000 business and digital transformation project executions across ERP, Supply Chain Planning and Execution Systems, Warehouse Management Solutions and Product Life Cycle Management Solutions deployments.
ICCG in partnership with Piyovi addresses the transportation and shipping needs of its customers, offering solutions that are not included in the standard Infor or Acumatica ERP offerings. Piyovi’s global multi-carrier shipping platform empowers businesses to rate accurately, automate shipping, print compliant labels and shipping documentation, and track end-to-end with proof of delivery.
“Piyovi is pleased with our partnership with ICCG, Inc. Over the last couple of years, Piyovi and ICCG have successfully collaborated on mutual customer projects, with more than a dozen in the pipeline. Bala Anantharama and his team at ICCG have consistently demonstrated their expertise and skill in advocating for Infor and delivering high-quality implementations. This partnership has fostered a mutually beneficial relationship, driving success for ICCG, Piyovi, and Infor/Acumatica customers alike. Additionally, ICCG has played a key role in building and supporting the integrations between Piyovi and the Infor solutions.” - Pritesh Shah, Senior Director, Piyovi
ICCG and Piyovi have established strong market positions and view this new partnership as an opportunity to provide value-added resources to their customers. Both companies have deep connections to Infor and Acumatica: ICCG is a Premier Channel Partner for both, while Piyovi is a highly sought-after shipping solution for Infor's ERP systems. The Infor solutions included in Piyovi's integration plan are Infor M3, Infor CSI, Infor LN, Infor WMS, and Infor CSD.
“This partnership extends our consulting expertise and experience to support our customers’ needs around a Global Shipping solution. It will allow us for enhanced implementation and ongoing customer success particularly as we have seen Transportation Management and Shipping solution to be a critical need for most of our customers in the Fashion, Food & Beverages, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing and Distribution verticals,” said Bala Anantharama, ICCG Executive Vice President, Business Strategy and Industry Solutions Consulting.
About Piyovi
Piyovi is a global multi-carrier shipping software designed to streamline shipping operations by connecting businesses to multiple carriers—such as FedEx, UPS, DHL, R&L, ABF, T-Force, Unishippers, and more—all from a single platform. It integrates seamlessly with any existing ERP, making shipping operations hassle-free.
Key Features of Piyovi include the following: multi-carrier integration, automated shipping with compliant labels and shipping documentation, rate shopping, real-time tracking, business rules engine to automate routing guide, advanced reporting, flexible and scalable, invoice auditing, and integration with customer’s systems (ERP, WMS, eCommerce).
With Piyovi’s Multi-Carrier Shipping Solution, businesses can significantly enhance efficiency, reduce shipping costs, and offer better tracking and delivery options to their customers. Piyovi helps streamline logistics operations and automate shipping processes, allowing businesses to focus on growth with peace of mind.
About International Computer Consulting Group (ICCG)
International Computer Consulting Group (ICCG) is a Global Information Technology Solutions Provider for Enterprise. For the last 36 years, ICCG has been providing innovative information technology solutions, always with an eye on the changing market and technological horizon. ICCG offers complete application and IT infrastructure services and support to meet key business needs and long-time global customers continue to rely on ICCG to satisfy their diverse and growing business needs.
ICCG is dedicated to helping customers bridge their gap between ERP technologies and business problems to deliver greater value from their technology investments. By specializing in the Retail & Fashion, Food & Beverage, and Manufacturing industries, ICCG has developed extraordinarily deep industry knowledge and are experts in mapping technology to industry’s needs. Combined with technology and application expertise, ICCG is uniquely qualified to accelerate results.
ICCG has earned the reputation for high performance and flexibility because they foster a disciplined approach, stress honesty and integrity, and always put the needs of their customers first. For more information, please visit www.iccg.com.
Contact
Rhea Singh
215-675-5754
