EVSTAR and EV Energy Group Announce Partnership to Enhance EV Charging Solutions
The partnership integrates EV charging products with comprehensive warranty services, offering unmatched reliability and value.
Ashburn, VA, September 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- EVSTAR, a national renewable energy service and warranty administrator backed by a leading global insurance organization, proudly announces a strategic partnership with EV Energy Group, a turnkey integrator of electric vehicle service equipment solutions.
“We are excited to announce our partnership with EV Energy Group, a significant milestone for both our companies and the EV charging sector,” said Andrew Hoehner, CEO of EVSTAR. “We anticipate using our combined expertise and resources to foster mutual growth and deliver outstanding charging experiences and value to our customers.”
The EVSTAR protection plan offered by EV Energy Group delivers a valuable advantage to its clients. The warranty underscores the company's dedication to providing outstanding services and cutting-edge solutions in the energy sector. It protects customers' hardware investments, enabling them to concentrate on growing their operations without the concern of unforeseen repair expenses or operational interruptions.
John Truckenbrod, Founder and CEO of EV Energy Group, stated, “With the EVSTAR Full-Service Warranty, our customers can now benefit from an extensive coverage plan that includes parts, repair labor costs, and protection against accidental damage. The EVSTAR Warranty is like the cavalry coming in to solve a major industry problem; system uptime.”
About EV Energy Group
EV Energy Group, established in 2017, is a prominent turnkey integrator of electric vehicle service equipment solutions, boasting an extensive collection of top-tier hardware providers from around the world. Every product in its portfolio adheres to the TRUE OCPP standards, providing flexibility and innovation to operators and drivers. EV Energy Group also offers a powerful charging network, EVXY. This full-featured port management network strives to operate ports at a 97% uptime. This is achieved through reliable hardware selection, diligent network oversight, and a strong support partnership.
About EVSTAR
EVSTAR is a national renewable energy service and warranty administrator backed by an AM Best A-rated global insurance carrier. The company has assembled a dedicated team of industry experts with decades of experience in EV technology, service, warranty, and repair while delivering unique services for its customers. EVSTAR’s mission is to deliver financially secure products that are underwritten and backed by leading global financial firms; to offload financial exposure and to protect partners’ futures so they can focus their attention on growth and an outstanding customer experience. With its underwritten products, EVSTAR ensures that funds are always there to repair and/or replace EV charging devices, remove finger-pointing, and deliver the highest uptime while helping to grow the EV industry as a whole and continue to assist in building its partners’ brands.
EVSTAR Contact
Holly Audiss
855-838-7827
