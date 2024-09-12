CableFinder Elevates User Experience, Makes Ordering Spectrum Business® Services Easier for Channel Partners
CableFinder announced enhancements to streamline order placement and improve the user experience of selling Spectrum Business broadband services for channel partners. These upgrades integrate Spectrum’s buyflow platform, improving address serviceability accuracy and automating order placement.
Castle Rock, CO, September 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- CableFinder, the leading provider of digital ordering platforms for the technology services sector, today announced enhancements to improve the user experience and streamline the order placement process for third-party resellers of Spectrum Business broadband services.
These advancements include improvements that foster efficiency and accuracy throughout the digital ordering experience, from address serviceability to order placement of Spectrum products and services, including:
· Improved order integration by incorporating Spectrum’s buyflow ordering platform directly into CableFinder’s serviceability results. This eliminates any need for customers to pivot between CableFinder and Spectrum, ensuring greater accuracy with the status of serviceable addresses.
· Refined user experience on the platform, with updated scenarios and information designed to make it easier and faster to place orders.
· Streamlined order placement, with the ability for users to build an order automatically into Spectrum's ordering platform.
CableFinder Co-founder Mike Trede said, "These advancements not only showcase our commitment to pushing the boundaries of efficiency and accuracy but also solidify CableFinder's position as an industry standard-bearer. With these innovations, we are poised to redefine how serviceability and order placement are approached in the technology services landscape.”
CableFinder Co-founder Jed Kenzy added, “This is just one of the recent leaps forward we’ve taken with the platform, and just the beginning for what the channel will see. We will continue to innovate with our providers to ensure the best possible user experience for our partners and their clients. When we make it this easy for our partners to fulfill their clients’ needs, that partner will have a repeat customer, and it will continue to reinforce that CableFinder is the number one platform of choice, again and again."
Keith Dardis, Senior Vice President of Spectrum Community Solutions & SMB for Spectrum, which operates in 41 states, said, “Integrating our online ordering platform will simplify the process for our partners who are using CableFinder daily to qualify Spectrum Business broadband services. Our collaboration with CableFinder on its enhanced platform allows us to improve on automation and make it easier for our channel partners to do business with Spectrum.”
CableFinder's recent advancements represent a step forward in the technology services industry, promising enhanced user experiences, streamlined operations, and improved coordination across the ecosystem. As CableFinder continues to innovate, partners and clients alike can expect even greater efficiency and precision in their interactions.
About CableFinder
CableFinder is the trusted industry standard platform for advanced quoting and contracting with all of the major TSDs and their partners. With a focus on efficiency, technological advancement, and customer experience, CableFinder's API-driven platform streamlines operations, empowering partners to accelerate growth and success across a wide range of business services providers.
Media Contacts:
Happy Marino, Sr. Director, Marketing, happy@cablefinder.net
203-979-3685
These advancements include improvements that foster efficiency and accuracy throughout the digital ordering experience, from address serviceability to order placement of Spectrum products and services, including:
· Improved order integration by incorporating Spectrum’s buyflow ordering platform directly into CableFinder’s serviceability results. This eliminates any need for customers to pivot between CableFinder and Spectrum, ensuring greater accuracy with the status of serviceable addresses.
· Refined user experience on the platform, with updated scenarios and information designed to make it easier and faster to place orders.
· Streamlined order placement, with the ability for users to build an order automatically into Spectrum's ordering platform.
CableFinder Co-founder Mike Trede said, "These advancements not only showcase our commitment to pushing the boundaries of efficiency and accuracy but also solidify CableFinder's position as an industry standard-bearer. With these innovations, we are poised to redefine how serviceability and order placement are approached in the technology services landscape.”
CableFinder Co-founder Jed Kenzy added, “This is just one of the recent leaps forward we’ve taken with the platform, and just the beginning for what the channel will see. We will continue to innovate with our providers to ensure the best possible user experience for our partners and their clients. When we make it this easy for our partners to fulfill their clients’ needs, that partner will have a repeat customer, and it will continue to reinforce that CableFinder is the number one platform of choice, again and again."
Keith Dardis, Senior Vice President of Spectrum Community Solutions & SMB for Spectrum, which operates in 41 states, said, “Integrating our online ordering platform will simplify the process for our partners who are using CableFinder daily to qualify Spectrum Business broadband services. Our collaboration with CableFinder on its enhanced platform allows us to improve on automation and make it easier for our channel partners to do business with Spectrum.”
CableFinder's recent advancements represent a step forward in the technology services industry, promising enhanced user experiences, streamlined operations, and improved coordination across the ecosystem. As CableFinder continues to innovate, partners and clients alike can expect even greater efficiency and precision in their interactions.
About CableFinder
CableFinder is the trusted industry standard platform for advanced quoting and contracting with all of the major TSDs and their partners. With a focus on efficiency, technological advancement, and customer experience, CableFinder's API-driven platform streamlines operations, empowering partners to accelerate growth and success across a wide range of business services providers.
Media Contacts:
Happy Marino, Sr. Director, Marketing, happy@cablefinder.net
203-979-3685
Contact
CableFinderContact
Happy Marino
(720) 407-2230
cablefinder.net
Happy Marino
(720) 407-2230
cablefinder.net
Categories