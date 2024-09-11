Trader Joe’s Opens New Location at Shayden Summit in Reno, NV
Reno, NV, September 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Rhino Investments Group is thrilled to announce the recent grand opening of Trader Joe’s at Shayden Summit, a premier shopping center in Reno, Nevada. The new store marks an exciting addition to the Shayden Summit community, offering residents and visitors alike access to Trader Joe’s unique selection of affordable, high-quality groceries.
Located at the heart of Shayden Summit, Trader Joe’s will bring its renowned customer service, eclectic products, and vibrant shopping experience to the Reno area. The new location will feature a wide array of Trader Joe’s signature items, including organic produce, specialty foods, and exclusive private-label products that have made the brand a favorite among shoppers nationwide.
“We are delighted to welcome Trader Joe’s to Shayden Summit,” said Sanjiv Chopra, CEO of Rhino Investments Group. “Their commitment to quality and community aligns perfectly with our vision for Shayden Summit, making them an ideal partner. We are confident that Trader Joe’s will be a tremendous asset to the residents of Reno and the surrounding areas.”
The opening of Trader Joe’s is part of Rhino Investments Group’s ongoing commitment to enhancing the shopping experience at Shayden Summit. With a curated mix of retailers, dining options, and services, Shayden Summit continues to be a top destination for shoppers in the region.
About Rhino Investments Group:
Rhino Investments Group is a leading real estate investment firm focused on the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties across the United States. With a diverse portfolio that includes retail and mixed-use properties, Rhino Investments Group is committed to creating value for its tenants, partners, and communities.
Contact
Tim Ednoff
702-202-6573
https://www.rhinoig.com
