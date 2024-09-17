1985 Games Launches the Cutest Dice Kickstarter of the Year, Fruit Meadows Milk Cartons: 12 Kawaii Cat Dice Sets
Fruit Meadows Milk Cartons: Kawaii Cat Dice Sets, the cutest dice Kickstarter of the year. From the team that brought you VHS Dice & Obojima: Tales from the Tall Grass, now comes an adorable cat-themed collection of dice and its milk carton packaging.
Portland, OR, September 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- 1985 Games, creators of Dungeon Craft, Obojima, return to Kickstarter on September 17 with an all-new collection of twelve sets of dice with matching original art pins and stickers, “Fruit Meadows Milk Cartons: Kawaii Cat Dice Sets.” The concept and campaign have already been shown much interest from the community.
Get ready to step into the colorful and charming world of Fruit Meadows, where each resident brings their own unique flavor of fun. With a delightful cast of 12 residents, each with a distinct personality and an irresistible charm, Fruit Meadows is more than just a town—it's a vibrant community ready to share its joy with you.
The residents of Fruit Meadows are excited to introduce themselves and show you all the quirky, lovable traits that make them special. Whether you're looking to brighten up your day or add a touch of sweetness to your collection, these fruity kitties are here to sprinkle some magic into your life.
Meet the Residents
Each set of these adorable residents comes with a host of goodies that showcase their personality and style. Here’s what you can expect inside each set:
- A Set of Dice: Each fruity kitty comes with a set of dice that perfectly matches their vibrant personality. It's the purr-fect way to bring a bit of Fruit Meadows' charm into your daily life.
- A Sticker: Showcasing the kitties in action, these stickers capture their playful spirit and are perfect for adding a splash of fun to any surface.
- A Pin: Carry a piece of Fruit Meadows with you wherever you go with a cute pin featuring your favorite kitty.
All these delightful trinkets are neatly tucked away in their cute homes, which double as their adorable packaging. It’s not just a home for the residents but also a sweet display for your collection.
Mix and Match for Extra Fun
The residents of Fruit Meadows love to travel in style, but they never like to go alone. Collect them all to mix and match, creating endless possibilities for fun combinations. With 12 residents to meet, there's always a new friend to discover and share adventures with.
Join the Fruit Meadows Community
Whether you’re a collector, a fan of cute and quirky characters, or just looking for a way to add a bit of joy to your day, Fruit Meadows offers something for everyone. Dive into this vibrant world, meet all the residents, and let their unique personalities bring a smile to your face.
Fruit Meadows is ready to welcome you with open paws. Start your journey today and discover the charm that awaits in this delightful town.
Click here to be taken to the Kickstarter Page
About 1985 Games
Located in Portland, Oregon, 1985 Games was started by a group of players looking for a better way to game in real-time. Beginning with the success of their first Kickstarter the Dungeon Craft terrain system back in 2019, the team has continued to explore new possibilities for every area of the TTRPG hobby, with new products released each year. This will be their ninth Kickstarter campaign and the team plans to make it one of their largest. Led by Creative Director Jeremiah Crofton and President Lenny Gotter, 1985 Games seeks out new ways to address core community needs (and wants) by creating the gaming accessories they want at their table. You can find 1985 Games on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Tiktok.
Contact
Lenny Gotter
503-954-1820
1985games.com
