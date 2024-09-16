An Arizona Father’s Loss Inspires a New Entrepreneurial Venture: Heartitude

Heartitude™, a Benefit Corporation founded by Bruce Petillo, aims to foster connections between people, communities, and businesses through heartfelt interactions. The company promotes kindness, compassion, and empathy, inspired by Petillo's personal journey after the tragic loss of his son, Christian, in 2021. Heartitude's mission is to spotlight genuine goodness and create a platform for giving, encouraging daily acts of kindness with their motto, "Go Give It™."