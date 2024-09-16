Dr. Jane Goodall Launches #VoteForNature Campaign Ahead of Global Elections
Electing leaders focused on environmental stewardship is pivotal for the future of humanity.
New York, NY, September 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Jane Goodall, renowned British ethologist and UN Messenger of Peace, is celebrating her 90th birthday in a year with over 50 global elections. Jane has launched the #VoteForNature campaign to align with this pivotal year and is asking the world to elect leaders who prioritize environmental stewardship for the future health of our planet.
Vote For Nature is a call to action for voters to educate themselves on the importance of protecting nature and to consider the environmental policies of candidates when casting their ballots. Dr. Goodall’s message is clear: nature’s survival is inextricably linked to our own, and we must elect leaders who understand the urgency of this issue. The initiative emphasizes the direct connection between the preservation of natural ecosystems and the well-being of current and future generations.
Jeff Horowitz, co-founder of the Vote For Nature initiative and founder of Forest-Climate Connect, says, “Vote For Nature is about mobilizing voters to make informed decisions. Our planet's future depends on leaders who prioritize nature and understand the critical role it plays in addressing the climate crisis. By putting nature at the forefront of political conversations, we can drive the policy changes necessary to safeguard our environment and, ultimately, our lives.”
Jane's goal is to prompt voters to educate themselves about the importance of preserving nature because it directly impacts their own lives. The campaign is partnering with influencers, celebrities, and organizations to share the message and connect with communities united by a shared goal.
Governments hold the power to enact policies that can either protect or destroy our ecosystems. This campaign seeks to put nature at the center of political discussions to drive real change. While environmentalism and climate are at the forefront of many political conservation discussions, "nature" is often overlooked. Vote for Nature is about ensuring that those in power recognize the essential role nature plays in addressing the climate crisis.
“Every vote matters — more this year than perhaps any time in history,” says Dr. Jane Goodall, DBE, founder of the Jane Goodall Institute and UN Messenger of Peace. “Our governments have the power to drive real change. By electing environmentally committed leaders, we can ensure that the future of our planet is protected.”
Some of the largest climate decisions in history are being made internationally, with many environmental protections being sacrificed in favor of economic interests. Political decisions made today will shape the future of the environment for generations to come. The campaign will have a major presence at this year's Global Citizen Festival in New York on Saturday, September 28, 2024, where Jane will make a rare stage appearance.
For more information on the #VoteForNature campaign, visit VoteForNature.com.
About Dr. Jane Goodall:
Dr. Jane Goodall, DBE, is the founder of the Jane Goodall Institute and a UN Messenger of Peace. Known worldwide for her groundbreaking research on chimpanzees, Jane is also one of the foremost voices in the fight to protect our planet. In 1991, she founded Roots & Shoots, a global youth program that empowers young people to create positive change in their communities, with chapters in over 140 countries engaged in environmental and climate action. In 1994, Jane launched TACARE (Take Care), a project dedicated to stopping deforestation and reforesting the hills around Gombe, while educating communities on sustainable practices and agriculture training. In recognition of her lifelong commitment to conservation, Dr. Goodall was awarded the 2021 Templeton Prize, honoring her work at the intersection of science, spirituality, and human understanding.
Vote For Nature is a call to action for voters to educate themselves on the importance of protecting nature and to consider the environmental policies of candidates when casting their ballots. Dr. Goodall’s message is clear: nature’s survival is inextricably linked to our own, and we must elect leaders who understand the urgency of this issue. The initiative emphasizes the direct connection between the preservation of natural ecosystems and the well-being of current and future generations.
Jeff Horowitz, co-founder of the Vote For Nature initiative and founder of Forest-Climate Connect, says, “Vote For Nature is about mobilizing voters to make informed decisions. Our planet's future depends on leaders who prioritize nature and understand the critical role it plays in addressing the climate crisis. By putting nature at the forefront of political conversations, we can drive the policy changes necessary to safeguard our environment and, ultimately, our lives.”
Jane's goal is to prompt voters to educate themselves about the importance of preserving nature because it directly impacts their own lives. The campaign is partnering with influencers, celebrities, and organizations to share the message and connect with communities united by a shared goal.
Governments hold the power to enact policies that can either protect or destroy our ecosystems. This campaign seeks to put nature at the center of political discussions to drive real change. While environmentalism and climate are at the forefront of many political conservation discussions, "nature" is often overlooked. Vote for Nature is about ensuring that those in power recognize the essential role nature plays in addressing the climate crisis.
“Every vote matters — more this year than perhaps any time in history,” says Dr. Jane Goodall, DBE, founder of the Jane Goodall Institute and UN Messenger of Peace. “Our governments have the power to drive real change. By electing environmentally committed leaders, we can ensure that the future of our planet is protected.”
Some of the largest climate decisions in history are being made internationally, with many environmental protections being sacrificed in favor of economic interests. Political decisions made today will shape the future of the environment for generations to come. The campaign will have a major presence at this year's Global Citizen Festival in New York on Saturday, September 28, 2024, where Jane will make a rare stage appearance.
For more information on the #VoteForNature campaign, visit VoteForNature.com.
About Dr. Jane Goodall:
Dr. Jane Goodall, DBE, is the founder of the Jane Goodall Institute and a UN Messenger of Peace. Known worldwide for her groundbreaking research on chimpanzees, Jane is also one of the foremost voices in the fight to protect our planet. In 1991, she founded Roots & Shoots, a global youth program that empowers young people to create positive change in their communities, with chapters in over 140 countries engaged in environmental and climate action. In 1994, Jane launched TACARE (Take Care), a project dedicated to stopping deforestation and reforesting the hills around Gombe, while educating communities on sustainable practices and agriculture training. In recognition of her lifelong commitment to conservation, Dr. Goodall was awarded the 2021 Templeton Prize, honoring her work at the intersection of science, spirituality, and human understanding.
Contact
Hawke MediaContact
Hollie Boodram
647-648-4030
hawkemedia.com
Hollie Boodram
647-648-4030
hawkemedia.com
Categories