NCBCP Announces Leadership Appointments: Tonya Tyson as Senior V.P. of Operations & Programs, and Ebony Baylor as V.P. of Policy & Strategic Partnerships
Washington, DC, September 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The National Coalition on Black Civic Participation (NCBCP) is proud to announce two dynamic new appointments to its executive leadership team, strengthening its commitment to empowering Black communities and advancing civic participation nationwide. Tonya Tyson has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Operations and Programs, while Ebony Baylor will take on the role of Vice President of Policy and Strategic Partnerships. These leadership changes come at a pivotal time for the organization as it continues to expand its impact and reach.
In her new role as Senior Vice President of Operations and Programs, Tonya Tyson will oversee the strategic execution of NCBCP’s national programs, ensuring operational excellence across the organization's many initiatives. With years of expertise in organizational management and 14 years of dedicated service, Tyson’s leadership will enhance NCBCP’s ability to drive impactful programs aimed at increasing civic engagement, political participation, and the organization's overall mission.
Ebony Baylor, is joining the NCBCP Senior Team as the Vice President of Policy and Strategic Partnerships. Baylor brings a wealth of experience in policy advocacy and partnership development, and she will lead NCBCP’s efforts to build powerful coalitions, advocate for equitable policies, and expand its strategic reach. Her focus will be on strengthening the organization's policy impact in areas such as voting rights, racial justice, and economic equity.
“We are thrilled to have Tonya Tyson and Ebony Baylor in these new leadership roles,” said Melanie Campbell, President & CEO of the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation and Convener of the Black Women’s Roundtable. “Their combined experience, passion, and vision for justice and equality will propel the NCBCP to new heights as we continue our mission of empowering Black communities and advocating for policies that advance our collective progress.”
With these strategic appointments, the NCBCP remains steadfast in its mission to foster civic engagement and build a more just and equitable society. Tyson and Baylor will be instrumental in leading the organization’s efforts to advocate for policies that support the economic, political, and social empowerment of Black people across the nation.
About the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation (NCBCP)
The National Coalition on Black Civic Participation is a leading organization dedicated to increasing Black civic engagement, political participation, and economic empowerment. Founded in 1976, the NCBCP’s mission is to create sustainable, impactful change by fostering inclusive and diverse leadership and policy advocacy that centers the needs of Black communities across the U.S.
Tyrice Johnson
Tyrice Johnson
205-643-4755
NCBCP.org
Tyrice Johnson
205-643-4755
NCBCP.org
