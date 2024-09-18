Stars of Netflix's "Skywalkers: A Love Story" Scale World's Tallest Bridge Inspired by $DOGS Community's Charitable Spirit

Stars of Netflix's "Skywalkers: A Love Story" performed daring stunts inspired by the $DOGS community's charitable spirit. They scaled China's Duge Bridge—the world's tallest bridge—to unfurl a $DOGS flag, and launched $DOGS-branded paper airplanes from a skyscraper. Their actions honor the community's dedication to charity and self-expression, encouraging others to embrace freedom and make a positive impact.