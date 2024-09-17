Rockhop and Headquarters for AI Form Strategic Partnership for Comprehensive AI Solutions
Chicago, IL, September 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Rockhop and Headquarters for AI (HQ) today announced they have entered into a strategic partnership. The partnership will bring together complimentary capabilities aimed at providing comprehensive AI solutions to address the most complex organizational challenges.
HQ is well known for their strategic AI advisory services, and Rockhop has a long history of successfully implementing AI solutions with measurable impact. Together, they will provide the most complete and effective AI capabilities available to customers in the U.S.
As part of the announcement, the companies are offering an immersive workshop to help ideate and evaluate GenAI within the context of a customers’ organizational strategy.
“We have long admired the AI thought leadership and reputation of HQ for AI. Their approach is practical, intelligent, and always puts the customer first. We are tremendously excited to be working more closely with them.” – Todd Golden, Founder and CEO of Rockhop
“The team at Rockhop always comes through with solutions that have real business value. As such, we speak the same language when it comes to customer success. I have no doubt that our customers will appreciate the expanded capabilities this partnership can offer.” – Mike Burger, Co-Founder of HQ for AI
About Headquarters for AI
HQ for AI is a leader in AI consulting and advisory, dedicated to facilitating seamless AI adoption for businesses of all sizes. We offer tailored workshops, training, and hands-on coaching to empower teams and unlock their full potential. HQ's human-centric approach ensures technology enhances creativity and productivity—without replacing it.
About Rockhop
Rockhop is an AI and development consulting company dedicated to helping complex organizations transform their businesses with Microsoft solutions. We help many of the world’s most complex organizations envision, design, build and deploy solutions that help solve business problems and realize measurable results.
